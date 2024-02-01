Premier League leaders, Liverpool, have announced that production is underway for a brand-new documentary series that will provide unique access into the next few months at the club.

In particular, it will give Liverpool fans a close-up look at the remaining months of Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout. Last Friday, the 56-year-old announced that he will depart from his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023/2024 season, in what will conclude a nine-year spell at the club.

The behind-the-scenes access will be sure to include the emotional final stages of Klopp's reign and will cover Liverpool's hunt for the four remaining competitions that they are still competing in this season.

Since the announcement of Klopp's decision to step down, Liverpool have performed explosively as they overcame Norwich 5-2 in the FA Cup fourth round and dismantled Chelsea 4-1 in the Premier League.

The Liverpool supporters will be eager for Klopp to have a successful send-off, so the announcement of the series will go down as a very popular one for them as it will capture potential silverware being won at the end of this current era for the club.

The Reds currently have a five-point advantage over Manchester City and Arsenal in the league, whilst they can pick up their first piece of silverware this season when they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final later this month.

Klopp will also oversee his side's quest to go all the way in the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League, with the latter potentially being a major motivation for the German to win as it is the only piece of silverware which he has not won in his Liverpool tenure. He came up short in the 2016 final with Liverpool as his side fell to a 3-1 loss against Sevilla.

Klopp touched on the benefits of people getting close access to the club in his remaining months, saying: "With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special: its people, from our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes."

The Liverpool boss added: "Thanks to this new documentary series, viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club and understand those amazing people more."

The series will not only focus on Klopp and the men's senior team but also on the club's women's teams. The history of Liverpool and the deep connection which the supporters have with the club will be another angle that the series focuses on.

Lorton Entertainment is in charge of filming, producing and directing the project. The production company's prior work includes, 'Make Us Dream', a 2018 feature documentary about Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

CEO of Lorton Entertainment, Julian Bird, gave insight into what fans can expect from the series, stating: "This project will offer supporters an intimate glimpse into one of world football's greatest institutions, delivering a comprehensive look at the present day and the club's storied history."

Bird expressed excitement at being able to collaborate with Liverpool, commenting: "There's no better place to film than behind the scenes at a Premier League giant – we know so many companies in our industry are desperate to work with a club of Liverpool's stature. We're eager to bring our expertise to the project."

The documentary series will air after the conclusion of the current season. There has been no confirmation yet on which platform the series will be released on.

Liverpool are the latest team to offer behind-the-scenes access to the daily running of a football club. Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Wrexham AFC are among the clubs to have given unique access to fans in recent times.