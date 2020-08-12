Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new biography continues to make headlines with unknown details from the lives of the royals. The narrative has got people wondering if there were any secret interviews by the Sussexes for the book. Rampant rumours are floating on the internet. However, the authors of the book Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have set the record straight.

"Finding Freedom: Harry & Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" released on Tuesday. Omid Scobie appeared on "Lorraine" for an interview with host Andi Peters and talked about the book. According to Metro, Peters directly asked the author about how was he able to get "get such detail for his book" without personally meeting the duke and the duchess.

"I know there's a lot of rumours and talk of the couple cooperating with the book and us having secret interviews with them," he said. "That's really not the case. But what we did have was a front row seat to all of their work, their private and public engagements and that's really how we got to know the couple through their philanthropy. But of course, we also had a lens to the couple through their friends and their circle of aides as well which really helped provide a really balanced portrait of the couple and bring them to life."

The summary of the book suggests that the biography was written with "unique access" and "participation of those closest to the couple." It claims to pull back the curtain on the details that never made it to the headlines and dispel the rumours. Finally revealing why they chose to move away from the royal family and follow a financially independent path.

During his interview, Scobie clarified that since there were no interviews with the couple it is an "unofficial" and "unauthorised" biography.

"I think, as you've read the book you'll see, that many members actually come across very well," the writer continued. "We see how supportive the Queen has been and Prince Charles has been in many moments," the author said about the book.