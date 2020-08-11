The name of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Labrador was finally revealed, last week, as one of the many other details that the new biography "Finding Freedom" claims to reveal. However, the big revelation has led to some mixed reactions from the royal followers.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "being ridiculed" for the choice of name for their dog. The name of the dog was kept a secret for a very long time until royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed it in their new book "Finding Freedom: Harry And Meghan And The Making Of A Modern Royal Family."

The book reportedly solves the big mystery and revealed that their pet is called Pula. The name so unusual is believed to be a way of paying tribute to their love story. Pula is the official currency of Botswana, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went for a memorable date when they started dating.

In addition, Pula means "rain" in Setswana, the language spoken in the area. It is a way of greeting other people as rain is scarce in the area and it is valued highly.

However, their Romanian followers are mocking the pair for its boorish meaning in their language. It is a Romanian slang for male genitalia and now Twitter users from the southeastern European country are taunting them for their choice of name for the pet.

"Surely someone in their group would have Googled Pula to ensure it wasn't Romanian for penis?" reads reaction from one Twitter user as quoted by the aforementioned publication.

"Quite a shock to see it in print...!!!" reads the second one.

Others have also slammed the former royals for naming their dog after the currency name.

"Always raining money with Sussex's! Near and dear to their heart and lifestyle," one user reportedly said.

Excerpts from "Finding Freedom" continue to make headlines after being serialised by media publications. The book that releases on Tuesday claims to unravel unknown details from the Sussexes life that made them choose an independent path and a life away from the royal family.