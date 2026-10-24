Finnish influencer Iida‑Sofia Heimonen died aged 23 while facing unresolved criminal allegations, her friend confirmed on Tuesday, 20 October. Finnish media had reported that a streamer identified as Heimonen appeared to harm herself during a livestream five days earlier, prompting multiple calls to the authorities.

Friend Susanna Lehto announced the death of Heimonen, known online as Iidasofya, on social media. It was reported that Lehto shared a video of the pair sitting together and singing. She wrote: 'I will miss you forever. Have a safe journey, my dear.'

The reports did not establish Heimonen's cause of death or confirm any link between the reported livestream incident and her death. At the time of reporting, no official authority had publicly set out how or where she died.

Reports of a Troubling Livestream

People reported that Finnish outlets Yle, Ilta‑Sanomat and Iltalehti covered a livestream incident dated 15 October. The outlets reported that a streamer identified as Heimonen appeared to harm herself during the broadcast, which led viewers to contact the authorities.

According to those reports, emergency services or another authority received multiple calls and arranged treatment. People did not specify which agency responded or what form that treatment took.

The Finnish outlets cited by People did not state publicly what happened to Heimonen after the initial response, whether she was admitted to hospital or discharged, or whether the stream remained online.

Lehto's post offered a personal remembrance rather than an account of the circumstances. 'I will miss you forever. Have a safe journey, my dear,' she wrote, according to TMZ. The video showed the friends singing together but did not explain the circumstances of Heimonen's death, the location where it occurred or how it related, if at all, to the reported livestream.

The reports did not identify the platform on which the stream took place. They also did not include any comment from the company that hosted the broadcast or outline its policies on content involving self‑harm or intoxication.

Growing Following and Quiet Social Media

Heimonen had built an audience through posts about her everyday life. People reported that she had thousands of followers across social media. The exact follower counts were not given, but several of her accounts appeared to have been deactivated by the time the article was published, limiting public access to her previous content.

The Finnish creator shared lifestyle moments and personal updates that helped her gain recognition among local audiences. However, the available reports did not detail specific viral posts, collaborations or commercial partnerships, and did not quote any previous interviews with her.

Influencer Johanna Tukiainen also posted a tribute on Instagram. She said she had met Heimonen several times and recalled spending her birthday with her in Kotka. Tukiainen described her as 'a sweet young girl' and sent strength to her loved ones.

Pending Court Case and Unresolved Allegations

People, citing Finnish newspaper Ilta‑Sanomat, reported that Heimonen faced accusations of rape and a drug‑related offence. She was expected to appear in criminal court later in 2026, according to reports. The outlets did not specify whether she had been formally charged, whether proceedings had reached the trial stage or whether she had entered a plea.

The allegations had not been resolved in court. The reports also did not clarify whether the court date remained set following her death or whether the case would be closed. There was no indication that Finnish authorities had made public comment on how the criminal process would proceed.

The coverage, as reported by People, focused on the fact of Heimonen's death, the reported livestream incident and the existence of the pending case, without setting out a broader timeline of her legal situation or her public responses to the accusations.