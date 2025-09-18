Biotech firm Colossal Biosciences, famed for its controversial de-extinction projects, says it has achieved a breakthrough in efforts to revive the long-lost dodo bird.

Five months after claiming to bring back the dire wolf, the Texas-based company revealed its researchers have successfully grown pigeon primordial germ cells, a key step in gene editing toward resurrecting the bird that vanished from Mauritius more than three centuries ago.

Yet Another 'Colossal' Breakthrough

The company broke the news last Wednesday, sharing that their researchers had successfully grown pigeon primordial germ cells. This marks another first for the company, as they were able to cultivate the precursor cells to sperm and eggs.

Colossal's Avian Genetic Group said this was a pivotal step towards reviving the flightless bird species. The dodo birds last roamed the Earth in 1662 on the island of Mauritius.

Notably, the island became synonymous with the concept of extinction. Colossal CEO and co-founder Ben Lamm affirmed the achievement of their team in a press release.

'Our avian team's breakthrough in deriving culture conditions that allow pigeon primordial germ cells to survive long-term is a significant advancement for dodo de-extinction,' he said.

'This progress highlights how Colossal's investment in de-extinction technology is driving discovery and developing tools for both our de-extinction and conservation efforts,' he added.

Avian Species Director Anna Keyte also chimed in on the release. 'The first cell culture recipe was for chicken PGCs, and was published nearly 20 years ago,' she said.

She added that the recipe didn't work on other subjects (bird species) tested. This included related species like quail, until Colossal made their own discovery.

Colossal's recipe for pigeons 'dramatically' expands avian reproductive technologies. Keyte said that it's the foundation for their work on the dodo bird.

What's Next for Colossal Biosciences

The company currently boasts some high-profile investors. These include Chris Hemsworth, Nicholas Braun, and Paris Hilton.

Colossal is attempting to raise $120 million to achieve the dodo bird's de-extinction, along with other species. At the moment, they've crossed the dire wolf out of the list.

Other species to follow consist of the South Island Giant Moa, the Tasmanian tiger, and the woolly mammoth. For the Moa, the company announced a partnership with 'Lord of the Rings' director Peter Jackson.

The moa, a flightless bird, is native to New Zealand. It could grow up to 12 feet and weigh more than 500 pounds.

Jackson, along with partner Fran Walsh, has collected over 300 moa bones. This alone shows their personal investment in the bird's legacy.

As for Colossal, they've projected that they would be able to produce woolly mammoth calves by 2028.

The company claimed to have revived the 13,000-year-extinct 'dire wolf' in April by mixing ancient DNA harvested from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull with DNA from a contemporary grey wolf.

About the Dire Wolf's Revival

In April, Colossal claimed to have successfully revived the dire wolf, a species thought extinct for 13,000 years.

Scientists extracted DNA from a tooth and skull thousands of years old, sequencing it alongside modern grey wolves. Using CRISPR gene editing, they altered 20 genes—15 from ancient samples and five substituted with safer alternatives.

The modified cells were implanted into domestic dogs, leading to four live births, of which three survived.

The pups, named Remus, Romulus and Khaleesi, have been showcased as living proof of Colossal's ambitions, though some researchers remain cautious about the scientific validity of such claims.

A Controversial Frontier

While Colossal touts its work as revolutionary for biodiversity and conservation, critics warn of ethical and ecological risks. Questions remain about whether resurrected species could adapt to modern ecosystems or whether resources would be better spent protecting endangered species alive today.