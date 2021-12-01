Alobster fisherman experienced the shock of his life on Friday, when he made a grim discovery while hunting for crustaceans near the famous Sunset Cliffs in San Diego California. Instead of the in-demand seafood, the fisherman found a the dead body of a man floating in the water.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lifeguards were alerted by the fisherman, who made the chilling discovery about 200 yards away from the shoreline. The San Diego Police Department has been alerted as well, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

News 8 confirmed that the SDFD Lifeguards received the call about the fatality at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. According to Lt. Lonnie, one of the first responders, they were directed by the lobster fisherman towards an area in the water near Ladera St. and Sunset Cliff Blvd.

The team of lifeguards was successfully able to retrieve the deceased by using one of their marine vessels. They first took the body to their headquarters, where it was determined that the victim was male. No other details have been confirmed including the cause of death. The victim's age and identity remain unknown, but he was fully clothed when he was discovered. It is also unclear if the body had been in the water for a long time.

The body was transferred to the Medical Examiner for identification and post-mortem analysis to determine the cause of death. Police are hoping that more evidence will come to light in order find out who the victim is and the manner by which he met his demise.

The Sunset Cliffs are a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, with numerous people regularly gathering in the area to enjoy the magnificent sunset. However, on the said day, no witnesses have come forward to possibly explain how the man ended up in the water not too far from shore.