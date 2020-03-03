The events of "Crisis of Infinite Earths" had a huge impact on the multiverse. As Arrowverse citizens continue to overcome the crisis, there is one person for whom the horrors continue. "The Flash" season 6 episode 15 shifts its focus a bit and delves deeper into Nash Wells mystery and what's happening to him.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Flash" season 6. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Nash has been experiencing hallucinations and seeing visions of Harrison Wells, who died on Earth 2 alongside his daughter. In one of his visions he was visited by a doppelganger of Harry Wells and in another, he saw a doppelganger, Sherloque Wells, who warned him he was coming for him.

When the show returns for "The Flash" season 6 episode 15, titled "The Exorcism of Nash Wells," the mystery of Nash Wells will be addressed and possibly resolved, the official synopsis by The CW promises. As per the description on Spoiler TV, Nash receives help from Cisco to find out more about Harry's appearances in his visions. Harry died during the events of Crisis. Therefore, his appearance seems impossible. Does this mean Harrison Wells is still alive?

Elsewhere, there is a new meta spreading chaos in Central City with an unusual name Sunshine. While Cisco will help Nash? Barry Allen tries to contain the situation created by the new dangerous meta, who we have never met before. Fans are expected to be prepared for some exciting surprises and new storylines.

"[Cisco and Carlos] are not going anywhere," showrunner Eric Wallace said. "Cisco's off on his journey to catalog the world, but he'll be back very quickly and the information he learns out there in the world is going to help us solve one of the biggest things Team Flash has ever dealt with, and that involves the return of an old villain, which I won't spoil."

"The Flash" season 6 episode 15 airs Tuesday, March 17 on The CW.