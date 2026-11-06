Flávio Bolsonaro made his first major public appearance in the United States since leaving Brazil after his election defeat, joining conservative figures at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on 5 November. His appearance at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gala renewed scrutiny of Trump's ties with the Bolsonaro family.

Flávio attended with his brother Eduardo and actor Jim Caviezel. He arrived in Miami with his family on 28 October, travelling through Argentina and Ecuador. His departure despite a Brazilian Supreme Court restriction had already prompted criticism of Washington's decision to welcome him. Online users accused the United States of becoming a refuge for foreign criminals.

Why Flávio Bolsonaro Left Brazil

Flávio lost Brazil's 25 October presidential run-off to incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The following day, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Flávio to surrender his passports within 24 hours and barred him from leaving Brazil. After he missed the deadline, authorities cancelled his ordinary and diplomatic passports. Flávio, who holds Italian nationality, reportedly travelled on an Italian passport.

The refuge of foreign criminals — Valdivia (@TheCorollary) November 6, 2026



The family entered Argentina by land on 27 October, then travelled by private aircraft via Ecuador to Miami. Flávio faces two investigations. One concerns suspected money laundering linked to betting platforms. The other examines reported financial arrangements involving businessman Daniel Vorcaro and the production of Dark Horse, a film about his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro. Flávio denies wrongdoing and says the investigations are politically motivated.

What Happened at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Gala?

At the CPAC gala, Flávio and Eduardo joined CPAC president Matt Schlapp on stage. Flávio said he would continue fighting for Brazil from the United States and accused the Supreme Court of political oppression.

He claimed his political movement had a majority in Congress and the Senate. Asked by Schlapp how to say 'they stole it' in Portuguese, Flávio repeated his allegation that Brazil's election had been stolen, without providing evidence of fraud. Caviezel is set to portray Jair Bolsonaro in Dark Horse, whose financing is under separate investigation.

Critics Call the US 'Refuge of Foreign Criminals'

Criticism of Washington's decision to admit Flávio began before the gala, with social media users and Democratic politicians questioning the move. One post on X called the United States a 'refuge of foreign criminals,' contrasting the administration's tough immigration rhetoric with its welcome for a Brazilian politician under investigation.

Democratic members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee questioned the decision to grant entry to Flávio and his family. Congressman Joaquin Castro argued that losing an election did not qualify someone for asylum and called for clarification of Washington's role.

Bolsonaro Family's Relationship With Trump

Jair Bolsonaro and Trump have repeatedly expressed admiration for one another, while Eduardo has cultivated ties with US conservatives and CPAC organisers. Trump questioned Brazil's election and indicated that Flávio and his family would be welcome in the United States. The State Department confirmed they would receive entry visas. Eduardo posted a photograph of their reunion in Miami, writing that the brothers would not abandon Brazil despite being abroad.