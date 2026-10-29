An old allegation that Flávio Bolsonaro soiled himself during a televised debate has resurfaced during Brazil's 2026 election campaign, alongside a rival's account that his father rejected her offer of medical help.

The allegation comes from Jandira Feghali, a doctor and fellow candidate in Rio de Janeiro's 2016 mayoral election. Her later description of the incident was revisited in Brazilian coverage this month. Contemporary reporting confirms Bolsonaro became unwell and left the debate, but does not independently establish that he soiled himself.

His campaign attributed the episode to food poisoning and said an aide had also fallen ill after a meal the previous afternoon.

What Happened During the Debate?

The incident occurred on 25 August 2016 during a debate broadcast by TV Bandeirantes. Bolsonaro, then a state legislator running for mayor, became visibly unwell while preparing to answer a question during the programme's second segment.

Feghali and another candidate, Carlos Osório, helped support him as he struggled to remain standing. The broadcast went to a commercial break so he could receive attention.

When the programme resumed, Bolsonaro did not return. Moderator Sérgio Costa subsequently told viewers that the candidate was doing well but would remain out of the debate on medical advice.

A statement from Bolsonaro's campaign said he received hospital treatment and was discharged in the early hours. It also thanked Feghali and Osório for helping him and apologised to the other candidates and Rio residents for his absence from the remainder of the programme.

Feghali's Account of Jair Bolsonaro's Reaction

The interruption became a political dispute when Feghali said Jair Bolsonaro had rejected her offer to assist his son.

Speaking after the break, she said she had approached as a doctor but was told her care was unnecessary. Contemporary coverage recorded that accusation, which she made publicly during the broadcast.

A later account attributed a more explicitly political remark to Jair Bolsonaro: that a communist should not touch his son. That wording remains an attributed account of his response, rather than an independently established quotation from him. Feghali represented the Communist Party of Brazil in the mayoral contest.

The distinction matters because Flávio's campaign subsequently thanked the same two opponents who helped him. His team's statement and Feghali's allegation about his father describe different aspects of the episode.

Where the Soiling Allegation Came From

The more graphic claim emerged in a later interview. Reporting from September 2019 identified an appearance on MyNews in which Feghali described Bolsonaro suffering diarrhoea during the debate.

That account was revisited on 1 October 2026, when coverage linked renewed circulation of the old footage to Bolsonaro's withdrawal from a presidential debate on TV Globo.

The available accounts therefore involve separate dates: the televised illness in 2016, Feghali's later allegation in 2019 and renewed attention during the 2026 campaign.

Reporting this month also revisited the episode ahead of Bolsonaro's planned return to a Band debate on 18 October. The established facts remain that he became unwell during the earlier broadcast, received assistance and withdrew. The claim that he soiled himself remains Feghali's account, while his campaign's stated explanation was food poisoning.