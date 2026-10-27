Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro reportedly left Brazil for the United States after missing a Supreme Court deadline to surrender his passports in a money-laundering investigation, Reuters reported, citing two sources. Brazil's Federal Police cancelled his passports on Tuesday, 27 October, after the 24-hour deadline expired. Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing.

The order, issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, barred Bolsonaro from leaving Brazil and prohibited him from contacting lawyer Willer Tomaz, who is under investigation for suspected money laundering linked to betting businesses. A separate inquiry concerns financing for Dark Horse, a planned film about former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Passport Order Followed Election Defeat

Bolsonaro said Federal Police officers served him on Monday, 26 October, after he visited his father, who is under house arrest, at his residence in Brasília. The order required him to surrender his Brazilian passports and other travel documents within 24 hours. The decision was under judicial secrecy, although its terms were subsequently reported by Brazilian media and discussed publicly by Bolsonaro.

In a video posted on social media, Bolsonaro said he would hand over his passports and defend himself against the investigation. He denied planning to leave Brazil and alleged that the order was prompted by remarks from his younger brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, who had suggested he should leave the country if he lost the presidential election. The deadline expired the following day, and his passports were cancelled.

Reuters later reported that Bolsonaro had left Brazil for the United States. The precise route remained unclear. Argentine authorities said they had no record of his entry, while Brazilian police reported no formal departure through regular migration channels. The reports did not establish how he travelled.

Money-Laundering Probe Involves Willer Tomaz

The investigation linked to the passport order concerns suspected money laundering and foreign-exchange offences involving Bolsonaro and Tomaz. Investigators are examining financial links involving Alcazar Holdings, a company based in Madeira, Portugal. Bolsonaro has acknowledged a personal relationship with Tomaz but denied commercial ties.

Moraes also ordered the blocking of up to 6 billion reais in assets associated with Tomaz. The figure is the maximum value covered by the order. The allegations remain under investigation, and the order does not establish that the assets belonged to Bolsonaro.

Separate 'Dark Horse' Financing Investigation

A second inquiry examines financing for 'Dark Horse,' a planned biographical film about Jair Bolsonaro. Supreme Court Justice André Mendonça authorised the investigation following a Federal Police request supported by the Prosecutor-General's Office. The inquiry concerns suspected corruption, money laundering and foreign-exchange offences linked to financing involving Daniel Vorcaro, former owner of Banco Master.

Reporting on Federal Police documents has put the financing under scrutiny at about 61 million reais. Investigators are examining whether funds were made available at Flávio Bolsonaro's request. Documents reported by Brazilian media describe him as involved in discussions with Vorcaro about the film's financing and payments. Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing, and the allegations remain under investigation.

Election Result and Bolsonaro Family Context

The passport order followed Bolsonaro's defeat in Brazil's presidential run-off election on 25 October. Official results gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva 51.79% of valid votes and Bolsonaro 48.21%, a margin of 4,430,191 votes. Bolsonaro said he would seek to annul the result, citing alleged irregularities and a dispute over extended voting hours in some areas.

Jair Bolsonaro was president from 2019 to 2022 and is under house arrest while serving a sentence of 27 years and three months for his role in a coup attempt. His son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, is in the United States.