Hillary Clinton has challenged Donald Trump's suggestion that he could pardon Elon Musk, arguing that presidential clemency would not stop Congress from compelling the billionaire to testify. Clinton suggested that a pardon could weaken Musk's ability to invoke the Fifth Amendment, raising questions about whether he could refuse to answer lawmakers if Trump grants him protection from prosecution.

Hillary Clinton Wants Congress to Subpoena Elon Musk

Clinton said a presidential pardon would not remove Musk's obligation to respond to a congressional subpoena. She argued that lawmakers could still summon him and require him to testify, even if Trump grants clemency.

'But that doesn't mean they can't be called and forced to testify,' Clinton said.

She urged Congress to question Musk if the president proceeds with a pardon.

'So let him pardon Elon, and then let's call him in and figure out what he has to say,' she added.

Clinton's remarks focus on the distinction between a pardon from criminal prosecution and Congress's authority to investigate matters and seek testimony.

Hillary Clinton calls for Elon Musk to be dragged to testify before Congress even if Trump pardons him and says he won’t be able to plead the Fifth because he would have no jeopardy.So does she support prosecuting Fauci for pleading the Fifth 100 times? https://t.co/dSybMVRQxm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 5, 2026

Why Clinton Says a Pardon Could Affect Musk's Fifth Amendment Rights

Clinton also questioned whether Musk would be able to invoke the Fifth Amendment after receiving a pardon.

The constitutional protection allows people to refuse to answer questions when their responses could expose them to criminal prosecution. It can be invoked during congressional hearings and other legal proceedings.

However, Clinton said some legal experts argue that a pardon could remove the jeopardy needed to claim that protection.

'You cannot take the Fifth Amendment because you have no jeopardy,' she said.

Whether that argument applies would depend on the pardon's scope and whether Musk could still face prosecution for conduct it does not cover. A pardon does not automatically eliminate Fifth Amendment protections in every circumstance.

Trump Floats Pardons for Musk and Others

Clinton's comments followed Trump's statement that he was considering pardoning Musk and other people.

The president's remarks raised questions about whether clemency could protect individuals from criminal consequences or congressional scrutiny. Clinton said that even if Trump issued a pardon, it would not prevent lawmakers from seeking Musk's testimony.

She also questioned what conduct the potential pardons would cover.

Trump's suggestion has brought renewed attention to the relationship between presidential clemency and congressional investigations.

Can Congress Still Compel Testimony After a Presidential Pardon?

A presidential pardon applies to federal criminal offences, but it does not prevent Congress from investigating the recipient.

Congressional committees can issue subpoenas as part of authorised investigations, requiring witnesses to provide testimony or documents. A pardon does not, by itself, cancel a subpoena or remove the obligation to respond.

However, the Fifth Amendment may still apply to questions that create a risk of prosecution, including where a pardon does not cover the relevant conduct. The legal effect would depend on the terms of any pardon and the questions lawmakers ask.

Clinton's comments put the focus on whether Congress would seek to question Musk if Trump grants him clemency, and how far such a pardon would reach.