California Governor Gavin Newsom has moved to commute the death sentences of all 548 people on the state's death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Those affected include Richard Allen Davis, convicted of abducting and murdering 12-year-old Polly Klaas in 1993.

The commutations are not final in every case. The California Supreme Court must approve 382 because the prisoners have multiple felony convictions. Newsom can act directly in the remaining cases. California has the largest death row population in the Western Hemisphere.

In an open letter published on Thursday, 5 November, Newsom said he opposed executions on moral grounds and believed the death penalty system could not be administered fairly. He also said it had resulted in innocent people being convicted. His decision has drawn criticism from victims' relatives, including Polly's father, Marc Klaas.

Newsom Seeks To Commute 548 Death Sentences

Newsom said he would use his clemency powers to reduce all 548 death sentences to life without parole. His office said the group comprises 529 men and 19 women.

The California Supreme Court must review 382 cases involving prisoners with multiple felony convictions. At least four of the court's seven justices must approve those commutations before they take effect. Newsom has asked the court to consider the cases before his term ends in January.

The move does not abolish capital punishment in California. The death penalty remains legal, and prosecutors can continue seeking death sentences. Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions in March 2019. The state has not executed a prisoner since 2006.

Richard Allen Davis Among Those Affected

Davis abducted Polly Klaas from her bedroom during a sleepover at her family's home in Petaluma in October 1993 and murdered her. The 12-year-old's disappearance triggered a major search and attracted national attention. Davis was convicted and sentenced to death.

Her father, Marc Klaas, criticised Newsom's decision. He told the San Francisco Chronicle he had long accepted that California was unlikely to execute Davis, but feared replacing the death sentence with life without parole brought him closer to release.

However, Newsom said prisoners whose sentences are commuted under his plan will not qualify for later parole-board commutation or resentencing procedures. He wrote that they would 'die in prison but not by our hand.'

Newsom said he had considered excluding prisoners convicted of particularly serious crimes but decided against distinguishing between cases. He argued that doing so would create different categories of victims' families.

Victims' Relatives and Prosecutors Object

Former Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who leads the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, opposed the blanket commutations. She said the decision would have a 'devastating impact' on families and that her organisation was prepared to challenge it in court.

Other victims' relatives also criticised the move, arguing that it disregarded sentences imposed by juries and judges. Newsom acknowledged that the announcement could revive painful memories for families, but said his opposition to state executions had shaped his decision.

The American Civil Liberties Union of California welcomed the move, citing concerns about racial disparities and wrongful convictions. The proposed commutations would change sentences already imposed, but would not prevent prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in future cases.