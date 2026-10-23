A Florida homeowner was left stunned after a black bear entered her backyard, raided an outdoor refrigerator, stole an alcoholic drink and spent around 30 minutes eating rubbish.

Celine Emerson, who lives in Golden Gate Estates near Naples, discovered the unexpected visitor after noticing that the refrigerator on her patio had been left open. The incident happened over the weekend of 17–18 October, with security camera footage capturing the animal's late-night visit.

'I turned around and saw the refrigerator was open, and I was like, I yelled at my husband, you know, "Can you check the cameras?"' Emerson said.

Reviewing the footage revealed the bear had entered through an unlocked gate before exploring the property. The animal reportedly helped itself to an alcoholic Sun Cruiser beverage and also rummaged through rubbish outside the home.

The encounter was both amusing and unsettling for Emerson, who had not expected to find such a large wild animal so close to her house.

'Oh, it was just crazy, it was so unusual to see it, like, so close to us,' she recalled.

Homeowner Estimates Bear Stood Six Feet Tall

Emerson said the bear appeared particularly intimidating when it rose onto its hind legs, estimating that it stood approximately six feet tall.

'It was a little scary seeing him out here, and then when he stood up, he looked pretty tall, like 6 feet,' she said.

The animal's appetite for the family's rubbish prompted another humorous observation from the homeowner. 'It ate the trash in the front yard for 30 minutes. I figured he was thirsty,' Emerson quipped.

The following morning, she discovered a large paw print on her counter, providing another reminder of the unexpected visitor's presence.

Although the bear's behaviour might appear comical on camera, wildlife experts warn that encounters like this can become dangerous when animals associate residential properties with readily available food.

Florida is home to an estimated 4,000 black bears. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says bears typically increase their food consumption during autumn to build fat reserves ahead of winter, potentially increasing encounters with people.

Other Bear Encounters Prompt Wildlife Safety Warnings

Emerson acknowledged that leaving the gate open had made it easier for the animal to enter her property. She said the family would reconsider its habits, particularly as their granddaughter grows older. 'We don't close it when we leave, come and go at nighttime,' she admitted.

'So maybe that, as our granddaughter gets older, obviously, you know, we're going to be a little more cautious with things like that,' she added.

The incident follows another unusual bear encounter in Orlando in September, when police helped guide a black bear away from an apartment complex towards a lake and nearby woodland. Residents were advised to avoid approaching the animal and remove potential food sources.

In another incident in September 2025, a black bear entered a home in DeLand, Florida, and was fatally shot by a resident.

Wildlife officials recommend securing rubbish, outdoor refrigerators, pet food and grills to discourage bears from visiting homes. Residents should also keep gates and external doors closed, avoid feeding wildlife and maintain a safe distance if a bear appears.