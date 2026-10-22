Natasha Lyonne said she was 'Not MAGA' on X on 21 October after some followers interpreted her posts about Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance as support for the president.

The posts, made the previous day, included a comment about Vance and an emoji-only response to a Trump post thanking Elon Musk for a stated plan to give SpaceX shares to children through Trump Accounts. The Irish Star reported Lyonne's clarification on 22 October.

The sequence began with a video of Vance responding to a protester at a rally. Lyonne wrote, 'Sketchy mofo - prefer Trump - this s--t is even scarier', then added that she did not know how the political climate had come to seem 'baseline normal.'

Some followers read 'prefer Trump' as praise for the president. Others understood it as a comparison with Vance, whose response to the protester was the subject of the clip.

How Natasha Lyonne's Posts Were Interpreted

The distinction is central to the dispute. Lyonne's comment expressed a preference between two politicians in the context of that video, but did not explain her wider political views. Read without the clip, or without the surrounding sentence, the words could land differently.

Later, Lyonne quote-posted a message from Trump thanking Musk for a stated plan to give SpaceX stock to children through Trump Accounts. She added a rocket, a saluting face, a sun and a smiling face wearing sunglasses.

The emoji response did not say whether she supported the proposal, and the post itself did not establish that shares had been transferred.

The Irish Star reported that some followers treated the posts as evidence of support for Trump. The publication also described fans questioning whether Lyonne had become MAGA. Their reaction followed two short posts that offered little explanation, leaving readers to infer whether the tone was serious, sarcastic or aimed at someone else.

That uncertainty matters when online posts are used to make claims about a person's politics. A comparison between Trump and Vance is not the same as an endorsement of Trump. Nor do four emojis, by themselves, settle what a person means.

The available posts prompted questions, but they do not show that Lyonne had joined or endorsed the MAGA movement.

Natasha Lyonne's 'Not MAGA' Reply

On 21 October, a user asked Lyonne, 'So is Natasha Lyonne MAGA now or am I misreading her posts?' She replied, 'Not MAGA.' It was the clearest statement she made about the label.

Lyonne also reposted a follower who called the earlier posts sarcastic. That description belonged to the follower, not to Lyonne's direct reply. Lyonne then wrote that she had thought her comments were 'just murmurs into the ether' and had not realised they would become 'a whole thing'.

She added the hashtag '#MakeAmericaGayAgain', with Pride and transgender Pride flag emojis, a bee and a smiling face wearing sunglasses.

#MakeAmericaGayAgain 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🐝😎 sorry - thought these were just murmurs into the ether - didn’t realize it was a whole thing. 🕊️ https://t.co/O7aUx5NJMH — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) October 20, 2026

These replies gave more context to the exchange, but Lyonne did not spell out exactly what she meant by each earlier post. Her direct answer addressed the MAGA question; the sarcasm interpretation came from the follower she reposted.

The Irish Star reported that the reaction was mixed. Some fans said the posts had alarmed them or asked Lyonne not to joke about the subject. Others said they understood the comments as sarcasm or did not see a preference for Trump over Vance as proof of support for the president.

The Irish Star also reported that the exchange was discussed on Reddit. According to the outlet, some users said Lyonne's stance seemed clear, while others said not every follower would know her political views or read the posts in the same way.

That online discussion has not been independently reviewed here and is reported based on the Irish Star's account.

Lyonne posted about Vance and Trump on 20 October, answered a follower the next day, and was described by the Irish Star on 22 October as saying she was 'Not MAGA'.

Her first posts have not been further clarified beyond her follow-up response rejecting the label.