A blind Florida murder suspect stunned a Tampa court by offering to plead guilty in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak, fries and a Pepsi, prompting a wave of viral reactions as netizens likened his request to placing a takeaway order.

Robert Kessler, 74, made the unusual proposal during proceedings over the 2021 death of 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholts. The judge immediately rejected the idea, saying it would be inappropriate for the court to provide food in return for a guilty plea.

The exchange, shared on X by commentator Collin Rugg, triggered a string of online jokes about the detailed fast-food request. Some users compared his words to a delivery app order, while others questioned why a meal was being discussed in the middle of a murder case.

'Not Even Asking for a Lawyer, Just Extra Onions'

The comments focused on the contrast between the gravity of the charges and Kessler's request for a particular meal.

User Jwuu (@Jwuu92) joked, 'Bro negotiated a life sentence like it's a DoorDash order Not even asking for a lawyer, just extra onions.'

Another user, Krontasaurus (@Xkrontasaurus), described it as a cost-cutting proposal, writing that Kessler had offered to plead guilty and accept life imprisonment for a cheesesteak, fries and a soda to save taxpayers money. The commenter called it the first cost-cutting plan they had heard all year.

The reactions ranged from jokes about the toppings to disbelief that a meal had become part of a courtroom exchange. They reflect the tone of the viral discussion rather than a judgment on the evidence in the case.

Judge Dismisses Cheesesteak Offer in Court

According to a report from Court TV published on 27 October, Kessler initially told Circuit Judge Nick Nazaretian he wanted to represent himself. During the proceedings, the judge discussed the possibility of an open plea that could result in a life sentence.

Kessler replied that he would agree in exchange for a Philly cheesesteak, fries and a Pepsi, later specifying onions and mayonnaise on the sandwich. He argued that such an arrangement would save taxpayers the expense of a trial.

Nazaretian rejected the suggestion, saying it would be 'wrong in a thousand ways' for the court to provide a particular meal as an incentive for a guilty plea. He said he could ensure Kessler received lunch but could not promise the requested cheesesteak in return for a plea.

Kessler then withdrew the proposal and asked the court to proceed with jury selection. No plea agreement was reached.

Alleged Killing and Dismemberment in McKay Bay

Kessler is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body in connection with Crone-Overholts' death. She had reportedly been staying at his Tampa home before her remains were discovered in McKay Bay in November 2021.

According to the prosecution's account reported by Court TV, Crone-Overholts was allegedly stabbed in the neck before her body was dismembered and placed in bags and containers that were later discarded in the bay. Fishermen discovered human remains in the water.

During opening statements, prosecutor Scott Harmon said evidence would connect Kessler to the killing. Defence attorney Maria Dunker disputed the prosecution's case, arguing there was little evidence establishing how and when Crone-Overholts died or proving that Kessler was responsible.

Kessler's charges remain allegations to be tested in court, and the defence has challenged the evidence against him.