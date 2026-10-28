Katie Zacharia indicated during a television interview on 27 October that another job opportunity was lined up following her departure as Donald Trump's White House press secretary. Speaking to host Rob Finnerty, she also expressed willingness to return to her former role if the president requested it.

Her comments followed her departure on 16 October after a brief period as the president's chief spokesperson. At the time, White House communications director Steven Cheung was quoted as stating that she would be 'transitioning into a new role that will be announced at a later date'.

Katie Zacharia Leaves a Return Open

Finnerty questioned Zacharia about her next career move during the interview. She responded by addressing both the possibility of returning to her previous position and her broader interest in working with Trump.

'Well I don't know if I'll say, I want the old job back. Though, if the president asked—as he did before—I would take it, Rob, but I would take a job working with the president.'

The answer expressed a conditional willingness to return rather than announcing that she would resume the job. Her remarks did not identify a new appointment, and she did not name the position she might take.

Zacharia also reaffirmed her support for Trump, presenting herself as an advocate for his work regardless of what her next professional move might involve.

'And I think, what I can say, is that there's a lot of exciting things ahead and I will always be an advocate for what he's doing. He saved this country, not once but twice.'

Her first White House press briefing took place on 13 October, three days before her departure. The quoted excerpt of Cheung's statement referred to a transition but did not explain the reason for the move or identify the proposed role.

A New Opportunity for Katie Zacharia

Finnerty returned to the question of her future after her comments about the president. He interrupted her response to observe that it 'feels like you have something lined up'.

Zacharia replied 'yes' while nodding. When Finnerty sought confirmation that it was 'fair' to suggest something was arranged for her, she agreed.

Her responses suggested that another opportunity was ahead, although the quoted exchange identified no employer, job title or start date. She offered no description of the responsibilities she might undertake or where the work would be based.

The remarks followed Cheung's earlier reference to a transition. However, the excerpts did not establish whether Zacharia was referring to the same position he had mentioned when her departure became public.

Before joining the White House, she had worked as a communications adviser to Trump Media & Technology Group, beginning in June 2026. The media and technology company operates the Truth Social social media platform.

That employment formed part of her professional background before she became press secretary. She did not identify the company as her next employer or describe whether the prospective work would draw on that earlier communications role.

Katie Zacharia Calls California an Interlude

Zacharia had also addressed her ambitions in an opinion piece dated 26 October, the day before the interview. Finnerty displayed a screenshot of the piece before questioning her about her next career move.

In the passage, she described being back in California and expressed her continuing interest in working for Trump. Her description of that period as temporary conveyed her preference for further work with the president without identifying a future appointment.

In her writing, she framed the return to California around the work she hoped would follow.

'I've always wanted to work for President Donald Trump, so being back in California feels like an interlude — a temporary pause between the work that matters most,' she wrote.