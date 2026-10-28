President Donald Trump's apparent tan line drew attention on Tuesday, 27 October, as he spoke to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, as his open collar revealed a noticeable difference between the colour of his face and neck.

The 80-year-old president was leaving for midterm campaign rallies in Corpus Christi and Lubbock, Texas, ahead of the 3 November elections.

The images were highlighted by OK!, which described Trump as looking tired and suggested that makeup contributed to his facial colouring. Neither claim can be established from photographs alone.

The appearance followed a rally in Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday, part of Trump's final campaign push for Republican candidates.

Donald Trump's Apparent Tan Line Is Visible at Air Base

Trump stood before reporters without his usual tie, with his shirt unbuttoned and collar turned upwards. Photographs showed darker colouring across his face than on the skin exposed below his collar. The contrast was particularly noticeable while he answered questions before boarding Air Force One.

President Trump spoke with the media this morning at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One on his way to Texas for two rallies.



QUESTIONS (st 1:07)



Go to tanker w/ Venezuela oil?

Sec. Marco Rubio also go to tanker?

Tanker in Corpus Christi?

Work w/ Dems if they win… pic.twitter.com/tEGg2oAy22 — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) October 27, 2026

OK! interpreted the colour difference as evidence of tanning makeup. It also described what appeared to be cosmetic coverage on Trump's hands, linking the observation to previously reported bruising. The images, however, cannot identify a particular product or establish why anything might have been applied.

Questions about his hands have prompted an official response before. In a memorandum dated 17 July 2025, presidential physician Sean Barbabella attributed earlier minor bruising to frequent handshaking and aspirin use. That explanation concerned earlier observations, not the appearance photographed at Joint Base Andrews this week.

The distinction matters when descriptions of an unusual appearance turn into speculation about a person's health. Although OK! characterised Trump as exhausted, the photographs cannot establish whether he was fatigued or unwell. He continued answering reporters' questions, many of them concerned with the approaching election.

Donald Trump Addresses Possibility of Democratic Congressional Gains

The political questions were more revealing than the photographs. Asked how he would work with Democrats if Republicans lost control of the House or Senate, Trump pointed to his veto power. He acknowledged the possibility of negotiating with an opposition-controlled chamber without predicting that his party would lose.

'That's happened before with many presidents,' Trump said. 'And you have strong veto and you end up working out deals.'

A reporter then asked whether he would respect the election results, whatever happened. Trump replied, 'I will, if they're honest elections.' He did not explain what he meant by honest elections during that exchange.

The president also expressed confidence in Ken Paxton, the Republican Texas attorney general running for the US Senate. Trump was campaigning on Paxton's behalf, with the Texas contest among the races drawing particular attention before election day. His remarks were recorded in a contemporaneous transcript of the Joint Base Andrews exchange.

Donald Trump's Texas Rallies Come Amid Close Statewide Polling

A University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll released on 13 October placed Democrat James Talarico at 50% against Paxton's 47%. Its 861 likely voters were surveyed from 25 September to 5 October. The three-point gap was within its 3.34 percentage-point margin of error.

The same poll put Democratic gubernatorial challenger Gina Hinojosa on 49% and Republican Governor Greg Abbott on 48%. Another survey conducted by On Point Polling on 17 and 18 October reversed that ordering. It gave Abbott 47.7% and Hinojosa 45.2% among likely voters, with a 5.5-point margin of error.

Neither set of figures established a decisive lead. On Point surveyed 661 registered voters and applied a likely-voter model to its election estimates. Those methodological limits are important when interpreting narrow differences, particularly in the final days of campaigning.

Trump's public schedule listed a Corpus Christi rally at the Port of Corpus Christi and another at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. His visit placed him before Texas voters in two cities on the same day.

The images from Joint Base Andrews showed his unusual open-collared appearance, but his answers made clear that the election remained his immediate focus.