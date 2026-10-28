A 47-year-old woman from Slidell, Louisiana, is facing two counts of first-degree rape that each carry potential life sentences after authorities alleged she sexually abused a toddler on camera and sent the footage to a man in Mississippi.

Lacy Amedio was arrested on Friday, 23 October, according to the Louisiana Attorney General's office, which announced the case on Tuesday, 27 October.

The allegations centre on what officials describe as the production and electronic distribution of child sexual abuse material from St Tammany Parish. Amedio's alleged co-defendant, 36-year-old Corey Monk of Walnut Grove, Mississippi, was taken into custody on Monday.

How the Investigation Began

The case began after a private citizen tipped off investigators that Amedio was producing and sharing child pornography. That report prompted a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Slidell Police, the Scott County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi and the Mississippi Attorney General's office.

According to the Attorney General's office, investigators found evidence of abuse involving a toddler and at least one other child. Officials allege that Amedio sexually abused the children, recorded the incidents and electronically sent the videos to Monk at his request.

Officials say the case involves material that was not only created but also shared across state lines, from Louisiana to Mississippi.

The Charges Against Amedio

Amedio has been booked with two counts of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13. Under Louisiana law, those counts could result in lifetime prison sentences, the Attorney General's office said.

She also faces four counts of sexual battery of a child under 13, six counts of indecent behaviour with a juvenile, three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and six counts of production of child sexual abuse material.

Her bond was set at $2 million (€1.80 million and £1.51 million), according to the Attorney General's office. The figure reflects an approximate conversion at market rates on 28 October, when one US dollar was worth about €0.90 and £0.75.

Monk, meanwhile, has been charged with one count of principal to the first-degree rape of a child under 13 and one count of principal to sexual abuse material involving a child under 13. His bond information remained pending at the time of the announcement.

What Happens Next

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and neither the full timeline of the alleged abuse nor the relationship between Amedio and Monk has been publicly detailed. The Attorney General's office has not said whether further charges are expected.

What is clear is the number of allegations. Twenty-one charges have been filed against Amedio alone, ranging from rape and sexual battery to possession and production of abuse material.

The case also highlights the role of the public tip. Authorities have credited a member of the public with providing the information that started the investigation.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's office said the inquiry uncovered what it described as crimes against young children. No further official statement from Amedio or Monk has been released, and it is not yet clear whether either has entered a plea.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the allegations beyond the charges announced by the Louisiana Attorney General's office, and the claims remain unproven until tested in court.