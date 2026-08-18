Only one month before voters were due to decide whether he should keep one of Palm Beach County's most powerful public offices, former Florida legislator Michael Allen Caruso was arrested on allegations of kidnapping and sexually abusing a child, in a case that has also revived earlier claims of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The 67-year-old Republican, currently serving as clerk of courts and comptroller of Palm Beach County after being appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, was arrested early Tuesday morning and taken into Palm Beach County Jail for custody.

His arrest affidavit includes allegations of child molestation, kidnapping, luring or enticing a child, lewd and lascivious exhibition, and child abuse. Governor DeSantis suspended Caruso from public office by executive order shortly after the arrest.

'Being in a position of public trust provides no shield from accountability,' Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement. The case has also brought renewed attention to previous allegations involving Caruso.

Previous Allegations Resurface

According to a divorce case review by the Miami Herald, Caruso's first wife and mother of their seven children, Beverly Caruso, previously accused him of sexually assaulting a child, although Caruso has denied the allegations.

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Previous records also show that the Florida Department of Children and Families received multiple reports involving Caruso, although details of these reports remain confidential.

The renewed focus on these earlier allegations followed his latest arrest.

The current investigation reportedly began after alleged incidents involving a young boy last year. Sources familiar with the investigation told the Herald that the alleged victim was younger than five.

According to an Orange County Sheriff's Office report, Caruso allegedly exposed himself to the child during a dinner gathering and touched the boy's genitals. He is also accused of touching the child's buttocks and genitals while playing a game later that day.

A separate allegation concerns a cruise ship, where Caruso allegedly exposed himself to the child and committed further sexual acts. The arrest affidavit also refers to an alleged incident during a fishing trip in Orange County in which Caruso allegedly touched the boy's genitals.

Authorities reportedly became aware of the allegations after the child displayed sexualised behaviour at home. His parents subsequently questioned him and contacted law enforcement.

Political Career in Jeopardy

After years building influence within Florida's Republican establishment, Caruso's political ambitions have now been thrown into doubt.

He was elected to the Florida House in 2018, winning by just 32 votes, and later became a strong political ally of DeSantis. In 2025, the governor praised Caruso after he supported DeSantis during a dispute over immigration legislation, calling him a 'legend'.

After reaching his term limit in the House, Caruso was appointed Palm Beach County clerk and comptroller by DeSantis in August 2025. The role involves overseeing court records, county finances and other constitutional functions.

Caruso had been seeking election to retain the position in November. However, because no other Republican entered the race, his name was not on Tuesday's Republican primary ballot.

Caruso has not been convicted of any offence and is entitled to due process. The allegations will ultimately have to be tested in court, where prosecutors will be required to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

For a public official once praised by the governor and entrusted with a major county office, the allegations mark a sharp reversal in his political trajectory.