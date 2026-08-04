Rep. Max Miller announced on Tuesday that he would submit paperwork seeking an ethics investigation into himself, an extraordinary political gamble as he fights allegations of domestic abuse and illegal drug use that threaten both his reputation and his re-election campaign. Within hours, the House Ethics Committee said it was reviewing the allegations against the Ohio Republican.

Miller said he wanted the investigation to clear his name, insisting on X that he had 'nothing to hide'. The announcement came as pressure mounted from his former wife, Emily Moreno, and her father, Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio, who has publicly said Miller should not remain in Congress. The controversy has also put Republicans in a difficult position ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Miller has repeatedly denied the allegations, maintaining that they are false. Emily Moreno has accused Miller of physically abusing her and their young daughter, while he has accused his former wife of making false claims. The House Ethics Committee stressed that an investigation does not itself mean a House rule was violated.

Embattled GOP Rep. Max Miller requests an Ethics investigation into himself



w/@frankthorp & Ryan Karlin https://t.co/Nm7ua2yBqz — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) August 4, 2026

Max Miller Wants Congress To Examine the Allegations

Miller announced on Tuesday that he would submit paperwork seeking an ethics investigation into himself, arguing that an official review could settle the allegations surrounding his family dispute. 'In light of all the renewed interest in my family affairs I am going to file my own paperwork for an ethics investigation into myself to clear my name from these horrific attacks on myself and family,' Miller wrote. He said he would provide investigators with the documents needed for a detailed examination.

The House Ethics Committee subsequently announced that it was reviewing whether Miller 'may have engaged in domestic violence and abuse or illegal drug use' – the same allegations that have been raised publicly by Moreno. It remains unclear whether Miller's request directly prompted the committee's action or whether the review was already being considered. The distinction matters, as an ethics investigation is not a criminal conviction, nor does its existence establish that misconduct occurred.

The committee itself said its review does not indicate that Miller violated House rules. The investigation is unlikely to produce an immediate verdict, and with the 2026 election approaching, the timing could make the process as politically consequential as its eventual findings.

Abuse Claims Have Put Miller Under Intense Pressure

Miller's request comes after a bitter custody and legal dispute with Emily Moreno, whom he married in 2022. The couple had a daughter in 2023 and divorced in 2025. Moreno has accused Miller of a series of alleged abusive acts, including throwing scalding water at her, shoving her against a wall and holding a gun to her head, all of which Miller denies.

Moreno has also accused Miller of harming their daughter after the child suffered a fractured collarbone. A police report cited by The Washington Post described an injury accompanied by a bruise that appeared to resemble a handprint. Miller has denied responsibility for the injury and has consistently maintained that the allegations against him are false.

Miller has fought back through the courts. In May, he filed a defamation lawsuit against Moreno and members of her legal team, alleging that they had conducted a campaign to falsely portray him as a violent and abusive father. His lawsuit claimed the controversy had also harmed his political prospects and campaign fundraising.

Bernie Moreno and Republicans Turn up the Heat

The political stakes have grown because Emily Moreno is the daughter of a sitting Republican senator. Bernie Moreno, who had initially kept his public comments limited, has now sharply condemned his former son-in-law. He described the family situation as 'truly the seventh circle of hell' and said his daughter lives in fear of Miller, and he has also said Miller should not serve in the House.

Other Republicans have joined the calls for Miller to leave office. Sen. Roger Marshall said, 'He should resign. He should quit,' while Sen. Shelley Moore Capito expressed support for Moreno's position. The controversy has become an electoral problem as well, and Miller has insisted he will remain in the race and intends to win in November.

But he is reportedly trailing Democratic challenger Brian Poindexter in recent polling. The pressure on Miller is mounting from multiple directions, and the ethics investigation now represents both an opportunity and a significant risk for his political future.

Trump Faces a Test as Miller Fights To Stay in Congress

Read more Who Is Emily Moreno? Ex-Wife of Ohio Rep. Max Miller Who Alleges Years of Domestic Abuse Who Is Emily Moreno? Ex-Wife of Ohio Rep. Max Miller Who Alleges Years of Domestic Abuse

Miller's connection to President Donald Trump adds another layer to the controversy. He served as a senior White House adviser during Trump's first presidency and has remained closely associated with the MAGA movement. Trump has stopped short of calling for Miller's resignation, but after speaking with him, Trump reportedly told Miller that his candidacy 'doesn't look good'.

Publicly, Trump said he would let the families resolve the allegations themselves. For Miller, the ethics investigation therefore offers both an opportunity and a risk, as he is asking Congress to examine the allegations he says are false, but the same process could put disputed claims and evidence under a formal congressional spotlight. The committee's review is unlikely to produce an immediate verdict, and with the 2026 election approaching, the timing could make the investigation as politically consequential as its eventual findings.