Ohio Congressman Max Miller's bid for another term in the US House of Representatives has come under renewed scrutiny after Senator Bernie Moreno, his former father-in-law, publicly urged him to resign over domestic abuse allegations made by Miller's ex-wife, Emily Moreno.

The controversy erupted just days before a key election deadline, intensifying pressure on the Republican congressman as party leaders weigh the political fallout in Ohio's 7th Congressional District. Miller, a former aide to President Donald Trump, has denied all allegations, insisting they stem from an ongoing custody dispute and are politically motivated.

The dispute has become one of the most closely watched political controversies in Ohio, drawing attention from both Republicans and Democrats as questions grow over whether the allegations could affect Miller's re-election campaign.

Why Is Max Miller Facing Renewed Scrutiny?

The latest developments follow Senator Bernie Moreno's public statement that Miller should no longer serve in Congress.

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Moreno, whose daughter Emily was previously married to Miller, accused the congressman of displaying what he described as 'erratic and dangerous behaviour' and urged him to seek professional psychological help. His intervention marked the first time the senator had publicly called for Miller's resignation despite months of allegations surrounding the case.

Emily Moreno has accused Miller of multiple incidents of domestic abuse during their marriage, including claims that he threw boiling water at her, held a gun to her head and injured their young daughter. Court filings linked to the couple's ongoing custody dispute also include allegations of emotional abuse and unsafe behaviour.

How Has Max Miller Responded?

Miller has strongly denied all allegations.

In a livestream posted over the weekend, the Republican congressman rejected the accusations as false and politically motivated, arguing that no court or law enforcement agency had substantiated claims of domestic or child abuse against him. He also maintained that child protection investigations had not found evidence supporting the allegations.

The congressman has previously filed defamation lawsuits against Emily Moreno and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who also accused him of abusive behaviour during a previous relationship. Miller has denied Grisham's allegations as well.

Despite growing calls for his resignation, Miller has indicated that he intends to remain in the race for re-election.

Could the Allegations Affect the Election?

The controversy has emerged at a critical stage of the election campaign, with Republicans facing a deadline to replace Miller on the ballot should he withdraw.

@berniemoreno If my daughter said the same thing to me, I personally wouldn’t wait two years before holding him accountable. You know this isn’t true and the only reason you are speaking out now is to hide from your own media circus. This is all political. https://t.co/6GmCGBwe5y — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) August 2, 2026

Although Ohio's 7th District has traditionally favoured Republicans, Democrats believe the allegations could make the seat more competitive. Democratic candidate Brian Poindexter has called for accountability, while some Republicans have privately expressed concern that the scandal could damage the party's chances in November.

President Donald Trump, who endorsed Miller during his first congressional campaign, has acknowledged the allegations but has not publicly called for the congressman's resignation.

What Happens Next?

Miller has vowed to continue his re-election campaign as legal proceedings linked to his custody dispute and civil litigation continue.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount following Bernie Moreno's intervention, with Democrats also calling for a congressional ethics investigation into the allegations. Whether Republicans ultimately stand behind Miller or seek an alternative candidate is expected to become clearer as election deadlines approach.

The allegations remain unproven in court, and Miller has not been criminally charged in connection with the claims made by his former wife. However, the dispute has become a major political issue in Ohio, placing renewed focus on the congressman's personal conduct just months before voters head to the polls.