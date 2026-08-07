Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback used a Thursday news conference in Tallahassee to accuse his primary rival, US Representative Byron Donalds, of being under federal investigation for sex trafficking, just weeks before Florida Republicans choose their nominee.

Fishback said an anonymous government whistleblower had provided his campaign with evidence linking Donalds and US Representative Cory Mills to an ongoing US Department of Justice inquiry, claims that immediately collided with official silence from federal authorities and firm denials from both men's camps.

Whistleblower Allegations Put Rivals Under Scrutiny

During his address to the press, Fishback outlined what he described as a 'disturbing pattern of evidence' against the sitting congressmen. According to the candidate, federal prosecutors are scrutinising two specific dates: 17 May 2024 and 19 November 2024.

He alleged that on those days, Mills and Donalds travelled to the MGM National Harbor, a luxury hotel resort in Maryland, where they allegedly solicited, procured and paid women for explicit sexual acts.

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To support his claims, Fishback displayed text messages he alleged showed the two men were together at the resort on the dates in question. His legal team, he noted, spent weeks attempting to independently verify the whistleblower's information through third-party communications.

The Florida candidate asserted that federal authorities are preparing criminal charges. Yet, when questioned regarding Donalds' status in the investigation, the Department of Justice reportedly declined to comment.

Fishback contrasted this with a letter issued a fortnight earlier in which the DOJ formally cleared Florida Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of criminal conduct.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations presented, Fishback repeatedly insisted the gathering was strictly about voter transparency rather than political campaigning. Pointing to the absence of campaign signage, he told reporters he had forbidden his team from using the allegations in political advertising.

'This is the first conference I've ever done that has not had any campaign signature because this is not a political event,' Fishback said. 'Our Constitution entitles Congressman Donalds to the presumption of innocence. And while he deserves that presumption, voters deserve transparency.'

Byron Donalds and Cory Mills are under investigation for federal sex trafficking. The dates that prosecutors are focused on are May 17, 2024 and November 19, 2024 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, which my campaign has confirmed with a whistleblower, text… pic.twitter.com/Y7hEC0UELy — James Fishback (@j_fishback) August 6, 2026

Donalds Hits Back and Labels Opponent a 'Clown'

Donalds dismissed the claims entirely when asked about them before the press conference concluded. 'No, I mean, the guy is really a clown,' Donalds remarked. He characterised the allegations as a political tactic deployed by a candidate trailing in the Republican primary.

'We are at that point in the campaign where people are just throwing anything they can,' Donalds added. 'The desperation speaks for itself. We're focused on the next 14 days making sure we win the Republican nomination. And then we are on to November to protect Florida and defend the Florida dream.'

Following the event, Donalds' campaign issued a formal written statement denying the whistleblower claims. Gates McGavick, the congressman's communications director, called the allegations 'completely false'. 'We will not be distracted by this baseless and defamatory sideshow, and neither should you,' McGavick stated.

While the Justice Department has not publicly commented on the inquiry, Representative Mills has denied any knowledge of such an investigation. Additionally, a law enforcement source recently stated to local media that the allegations against Mills are 'absolutely false'.