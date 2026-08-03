Republican Congressman Max Miller is facing mounting pressure to resign after explosive court filings revived allegations of domestic abuse involving his former wife and raised fresh concerns over the unexplained broken collarbone suffered by their two-year-old daughter.

The accusations have ignited political controversy in Ohio, with even Miller's former father-in-law, Senator Bernie Moreno, publicly declaring that the congressman should no longer serve in the House of Representatives.

Miller has denied wrongdoing and insists the allegations are false, but the dispute has quickly escalated into one of the most closely watched political scandals in the state.

Court Records Detail Abuse Allegations and Child Injury

The controversy centres on court filings connected to an investigation into how Miller and Emily Moreno's young daughter sustained a fractured collarbone earlier this year.

According to investigative records, detectives, child welfare officials and medical professionals discussed whether the injury appeared suspicious after bruising surrounding the fracture reportedly suggested a significant impact.

Neither parent reportedly identified how the injury occurred while the child was in their care.

The filings also include allegations made by Emily Moreno, who told investigators that Miller had previously thrown hot water at her, shoved her and held a gun to her head during their relationship. She reportedly told investigators that, because of those alleged incidents, she could not rule out the possibility that Miller had caused their daughter's injury.

The allegations remain claims contained within court records and have not resulted in criminal findings against Miller. He has denied abusing his former wife and has disputed the accusations made against him.

Max Miller Rejects Allegations in Public Response

He argued that his former wife continued communicating with him normally after the alleged incidents, pointing to text messages, shared parenting arrangements and family activities as evidence that the accusations did not reflect what actually happened.

Miller also claimed doorbell camera footage from one alleged incident contradicted assertions that his former wife had been assaulted during a child custody exchange.

His public response has generated significant debate online, with supporters arguing that the evidence should be considered before conclusions are reached, while critics said his explanation failed to address the broader allegations contained in the court filings.

Separate audio recordings that have circulated publicly also appear to capture heated exchanges between the former couple, including disagreements over alleged drug use and an earlier incident involving hot water. Miller has maintained that he never intended to harm his former wife during that encounter.

Bernie Moreno Publicly Calls for Miller To Resign

One of the most significant developments came when Senator Bernie Moreno, Emily Moreno's father and Miller's former father-in-law, broke his public silence.

After initially describing the dispute as a private family matter, Moreno released a statement saying the past two years had been deeply painful for his family and expressing concern for the safety of both his daughter and granddaughter.

He stated that Miller needed professional psychological help and declared that he should no longer serve in Congress.

Moreno said his family's priority had always been protecting his daughter and granddaughter but claimed Miller's behaviour had made remaining silent impossible.

His comments marked the strongest public criticism yet from within Republican ranks and added considerable political pressure to an already escalating controversy.