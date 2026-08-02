ep. Max Miller has rejected fresh allegations of domestic abuse and child endangerment, insisting he has done nothing wrong even as one of his most prominent Republican allies publicly declared that the Ohio congressman should no longer serve in Congress and instead seek psychological help.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, Miller's former father-in-law, broke his silence this week with a blistering attack on the congressman, transforming a bitter family dispute into one of the most closely watched political controversies of the US election cycle.

The latest escalation follows Miller's livestream on X, where he denied accusations made by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, and defended his conduct amid an ongoing custody battle over their young daughter. Within hours, Bernie Moreno issued a statement accusing Miller of displaying a 'clear pattern of abuse' and said he feared for the safety of both his daughter and granddaughter.

The case combines allegations of domestic violence, a bitter custody dispute and high political stakes. Miller remains a Republican congressman seeking re-election in Ohio's 7th Congressional District, while the accusations have prompted renewed calls for his resignation.

How the Miller-Moreno Marriage Unravelled

The dispute stems from the collapse of Miller's marriage to Emily Moreno, daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno. The couple married in 2022, welcomed a daughter and later divorced after a contentious separation that evolved into legal battles over custody, protection orders and defamation claims.

Court filings have brought new details into public view. Emily Moreno has alleged that Miller repeatedly abused her and that some incidents occurred in the presence of their daughter. The allegations have fuelled extensive media coverage while becoming intertwined with custody proceedings.

Both sides have released documents supporting their versions. Miller has published recordings and messages to defend himself, while Emily Moreno's legal team has cited photographs and police records. None of the allegations has resulted in criminal charges, and several child abuse allegations were reported to have been investigated without substantiation.

The Allegations Against Miller

Emily Moreno has accused Miller of multiple acts of physical abuse, according to court filings. Among the most widely reported allegations are claims that he threw boiling water at her, shoved her against a wall and held a firearm to her head. Miller denies all of these allegations.

She has also raised concerns over Miller's conduct in the presence of their daughter. Miller's legal team has said these allegations have been investigated without substantiation, and no criminal charges have been filed.

The allegations echo earlier abuse claims made by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has previously accused Miller of abusive behaviour. Miller has denied those allegations as well.

Miller Denies All Allegations

Miller has consistently denied every allegation. During his livestream on X, he argued that the accusations are politically motivated and stem from an acrimonious custody battle rather than genuine abuse.

He maintained that no court has found him liable and stressed that he has not been criminally charged. Miller vowed to remain in the congressional race despite growing calls for him to step aside.

Miller has separately filed defamation litigation against Emily Moreno and members of her legal team.

Emily Moreno's Team Responds

Emily Moreno has largely avoided public appearances, but her spokesperson, Stefan Mychajliw, responded after Miller's livestream. He described Miller's appearance as an erratic public outburst and accused the congressman of attempting to discredit his former wife.

STATEMENT from Emily Moreno Spokesman Stefan Mychajliw:



“It is shameful that Max Miller decided to go on a bizarre and lie-filled rant about his ex-wife to desperately try to save his political career. There is a documented trove of evidence that Miller has a history of violent… — Stefan Mychajliw (@StefanMychajliw) August 2, 2026

Senator Moreno Breaks His Silence

The most significant development came when Sen. Bernie Moreno publicly broke with his former son-in-law. Posting on X, the Ohio senator said the previous two years had been 'pure hell' for his family and declared that Miller should not continue serving in Congress. Moreno said Miller should seek psychological help, arguing that the allegations and his recent behaviour demonstrated a troubling pattern that made him unfit for office.

The intervention marked the first time Moreno had openly criticised Miller so forcefully.

As a father and husband, I can tell you the last two years have been pure hell for my wife Bridget, our daughter Emily, me, and our entire family in the aftermath of Emily's divorce.



It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent… — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) August 2, 2026

Why the Controversy Will Not Fade Before Election Day

Read more MAGA Congressman Accused of Pointing Gun at Wife and Throwing Boiling Water at Her, Court Filings Claim MAGA Congressman Accused of Pointing Gun at Wife and Throwing Boiling Water at Her, Court Filings Claim

With legal proceedings continuing and the election approaching, the dispute is expected to remain a major issue in Ohio politics.

For Miller, the challenge is no longer limited to denying allegations from his former wife. He is also confronting public criticism from a sitting Republican senator who is both his former father-in-law and one of the state's most influential figures. Whether the allegations affect voters remains uncertain, but the case has evolved into a national political controversy unlikely to fade before Election Day.