A three-time Donald Trump voter from Florida has expressed deep regret over her support for the president, citing his recent military escalations abroad as the breaking point.

The voter shared her dismay during an interview, highlighting a fracture within a political base that originally rallied behind promises of strict American isolationism.

The president initiated aggressive military campaigns involving Iran and Israel, departing from his campaign pledge to keep the United States out of new foreign conflicts.

Supporters who previously championed his anti-interventionist rhetoric are now facing the deployment of American troops overseas.

Information Control and the Trump Voter

The Florida resident did not mince words when asked about her views on the ongoing invasion of Iran. 'Enough!' the voter told the MS NOW reporter. 'Bring our guys and girls home. I don't want to see it, I don't like seeing war, that's all. We need to protect our borders and keep our family here safe.'

When pressed on whether it bothered her that Trump launched this war with Israel despite his previous political platform, her disappointment was palpable. 'Yeah, it does,' she replied. 'He was a no-war president, and now we're at war. So I'm not thrilled with that at all.'

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This raises questions about how dedicated supporters react to new military actions.

Speaking with AlterNet earlier in August, cult expert Dr Steven Hassan argued that many voters are easily misled because they consume media tailored to reinforce their existing biases. This selective media diet made it simple for supporters to view Trump as a pacifist, despite his documented history of bellicose actions.

Hassan pointed to previous military engagements against the ISIS terrorist group, a pattern of aggressive strikes targeting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and the controversial assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani as clear evidence of his aggressive posture.

'We are social beings, and we're emotional beings primarily,' Hassan explained to the publication. He noted that information control is a fundamental pillar of his authoritarian control model. 'I emphasise how these destructive groups, like the Trump movement, are lying all the time. And part of the appeal is really about using emotionally leading rhetoric to scare people, to create 'the other', to demonise.'

Why Supporters Flip on the No-War President

This perspective often shifts when political decisions have a direct personal impact. Dr Stephan Lewandowsky, a cognitive scientist and professor at the University of Bristol, told AlterNet that supporters frequently turn on the president when his policies negatively affect them personally. Yet, they rarely show the same empathy when those exact policies impact marginalised groups.

'Look, human beings do all sorts of things, and sometimes you just look at it and think, 'What on earth?'' Lewandowsky said. He described the inherent hypocrisy of individuals feeling personal pain while failing to connect with the suffering of others, often choosing to throw welfare recipients under the bus to secure their own subsidies.

The professor suggested this mentality is deeply rooted in latent racism, religious beliefs, and a broad conservative ideology that blames poor people for their own struggles.

When explaining why demographics such as American farmers heavily support Trump and demand bailouts for themselves but oppose them for others, Lewandowsky offered a blunt assessment.

He said they rationalise their demands by stating, 'because I'm a farmer, and therefore I'm not lazy, and I've tried everything, and I deserve a subsidy.' These shifting viewpoints suggest that some voters are re-evaluating their support in light of recent international conflicts.