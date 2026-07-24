A White House source has stated that President Donald Trump faces a 'politically impossible' path to victory regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran. The insider noted that the American public will not support the level of escalation required to achieve his goals at this stage.

The news came after four United States service members died this week. The president restarted hostilities following the collapse of a memorandum of understanding earlier this year. This latest development brings the total American death toll to 18 since the conflict began in February. How much longer can the administration sustain this trajectory?

White House Source Details Iran War Challenges

The source pointed out that 'we've got more dead Americans', highlighting a situation they described as completely politically impossible. Psaki discussed these comments on Wednesday's episode of The Briefing with Jen Psaki. She said the president is 'obviously in a bind' because he started a military conflict without a clear objective and with no clear plans for ending it.

The financial toll of the military campaign is also mounting rapidly. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the war has already cost taxpayers an estimated $37.5 billion (£28.14 billion). He is now requesting an additional $88 billion (£66.04 billion) in funding that he dubbed 'urgent' and 'necessary' for American security. This funding request arrives just as the country faces a broader affordability crisis linked to the conflict.

Read more House Republicans Spending Bill: $95B Package Advances To Fund Iran War And Voting Laws House Republicans Spending Bill: $95B Package Advances To Fund Iran War And Voting Laws

Frustrated Voters Blame Trump For Iran War

Recent data highlights a significant number of Trump voters expressing concern. On her show, Psaki highlighted a Politico poll showing that only 37 per cent of Trump voters still support the campaign despite its impact on the cost of living.

That marks a 13 per cent drop from the 50 per cent who supported him unequivocally in May. Furthermore, 57 per cent of MAGA voters said they believe it is Trump's fault that gas prices have increased.

A group of disillusioned voters criticised the president, as they shared their frustrations about the conflict. One voter shared her angst and said the situation makes her angry (a sentiment echoing across numerous working-class districts).

'I'm very disillusioned,' she said. 'My entire family is disillusioned. And we are, and were, Trump supporters, but to me, he's drawn a line in the sand. And that's how I feel. That's how we all feel.'

Fox News Poll Reveals Dropping Trump Support

Another voter on a fixed income noted the economic situation has been taxing on everyone. 'I'm really feeling it,' he admitted. Yet another woman looked directly into the camera to address the president directly. 'President Trump, you shouldn't have got us in this war and was gonna end it fast, soon, and now you're starting all over again,' she stated.

The shifting sentiment was also discussed on mainstream news on Wednesday, with political analyst Brit Hume and Bret Baier shared the network's latest poll findings. The data showed Republican support dropping significantly ahead of the November midterms. Baier revealed that only 24 per cent of voters believe the economy is 'excellent or good' under Trump's leadership. Meanwhile, about 76 per cent said it is 'only fair or poor.'

'That has got to have Republicans, Senate and House, concerned,' Baier concluded.