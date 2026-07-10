A fresh wave of viral videos has sparked debate across social media after several self-identified MAGA supporters publicly admitted they regretted backing US President Donald Trump.

Their comments, shared in street interviews and discussed in a political podcast, centred on the rising cost of living, disappointment over campaign promises and frustration with the country's economic direction.

While critics argued the warning signs had always been there, the interviews captured a noticeable shift among some voters who said their confidence in Trump had faded because the issues affecting their daily lives had not improved.

Rising Living Costs Push Supporters To Speak Out

Many of the clips focused on everyday financial struggles that interviewees said had changed the way they viewed the president.

One Trump supporter explained that soaring prices had become impossible to ignore.

'I've been a Trump supporter for a very long time,' the voter said before pointing to higher fuel costs and expensive food. The person also described how a relative had spent '$35' (£26.06) on two ice creams and a basket of fries during a visit to Dairy Queen.

'From now on, I'm not voting for anybody. I'm not voting no more.'

The podcast host reacted by arguing that choosing not to vote would not solve the country's problems. Instead, the presenter criticised the decision and suggested that voters should carefully consider the policies offered by different political parties rather than abandoning elections altogether.

MAGA Voters Claim Trump Is A Liar

Another interview featured a supporter openly questioning Trump's record in office.

'Trump's a liar,' the voter said, adding that inflation remained high, petrol prices had not fallen significantly and food costs continued to frustrate families.

When asked whether 'the illusion has faded', the supporter replied, 'I think it has.'

The individual admitted they had originally believed Trump's promises because 'he just told us everything we wanted to hear'.

They later added, 'I can't even stand to look at him because he's just a con.'

Podcast Questions Why Regret Came So Late

According to the podcast, many of the current economic complaints were linked to policies that Trump had openly discussed throughout his political career. The host suggested that some voters were now experiencing consequences they had not fully considered during the campaign.

Although the commentary was highly opinionated, it reflected a wider conversation online about whether changing economic conditions were influencing political loyalties among parts of Trump's support base.

The presenter also concluded that voters should spend more time examining a candidate's record before casting a ballot.

'You need to look at the man, what kind of character, their history, who, what, what they voted for. If, you know, if they've been in office, what bills they've, they've passed or been a part of like basic information about the person,' the host said, arguing that understanding a politician's background was just as important as listening to campaign promises.

The clips have reignited discussion about the importance of political accountability, voter expectations and how economic pressures can reshape public opinion long after election campaigns have ended.