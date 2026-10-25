A 10-year-old girl found pregnant in Argentina is at the centre of an aggravated sexual abuse investigation involving her mother's partner. The child was examined in Santiago del Estero province on Tuesday, 20 October 2026. Three days later, a judge ordered the suspect's continued detention, according to local reporting.

Her mother had taken her for medical attention at a hospital in Colonia Dora. An obstetrician reportedly established that the pregnancy was advanced, prompting an alert to police. Accounts of what led to the examination differ, and no publicly available medical report confirms the precise gestational age.

On Saturday, 24 October, Argentine newspaper El Liberal reported that the suspect appeared before a judge the previous day. The newspaper said he had been formally accused of aggravated sexual abuse, with alleged aggravating circumstances connected to care and cohabitation. No finding of guilt has been reported.

Hospital Examination Leads to Pregnancy Investigation

The child's pregnancy first came to authorities' attention on 20 October, according to Nuevo Diario Web, which cited police information. Its report said the mother sought medical advice because the girl had not begun menstruating. Other accounts instead referred to severe abdominal pain.

Both versions agree that a medical examination led to the discovery. The reason for the visit, however, cannot be treated as settled while those accounts conflict.

The obstetrician reportedly identified a pregnancy of around six months. A subsequent El Liberal account placed the estimate at between five and six months. Without a verified medical assessment, the most accurate description remains approximately six months pregnant.

According to the early police-based account, the child identified her mother's partner during the examination as the person responsible for alleged abuse. The obstetrician alerted police, and investigators moved to locate the man. These are allegations under investigation, not established findings about the suspect's conduct.

Officers detained him at a rural property in Avellaneda district that morning. Prosecutors also ordered the seizure of a mobile phone, although no verified forensic findings have been released. The investigation was directed by prosecutor Cristian Guillermo Farías, whose position in Añatuya is confirmed by the provincial prosecution service.

The original reports gave conflicting ages for the suspect, identifying him as either 32 or 33. His age and identity are omitted here, both because the discrepancy remains unresolved and to avoid indirectly identifying the girl.

Judge Orders Detention as Abuse Case Reaches Court

El Liberal reported that Judge Gladys Liliana Lami, a judge of Control and Guarantees in Añatuya, dealt with the man's detention on Friday, 23 October. The newspaper said the accusation involved sexual abuse with penetration and alleged aggravating factors relating to the child's health, care and living arrangements.

According to that report, the judge ordered the suspect to remain detained, with another hearing expected in roughly 30 days. The ruling concerns custody while proceedings continue.

The available accounts do not provide a verified response from the suspect or his legal representatives. Nor do they establish what additional evidence prosecutors might present at a subsequent hearing. Those questions remain important as the case progresses.

The child's grandmother appealed for justice in remarks to local broadcaster Noticiero 7. She described having previously urged caution about the mother's relationship with the man. Her recollections are family testimony, not independent proof of the criminal allegation.

A teacher also told the broadcaster that she had noticed nothing unusual in the girl's behaviour at school. Such observations cannot establish what occurred outside the classroom, or whether signs of abuse would necessarily have been apparent.

The child's current medical condition and protective arrangements have not been independently confirmed. Argentina's Law 26.061 safeguards children's privacy, including protection against information that could identify them indirectly. This article therefore withholds family names, school details and other identifying information.