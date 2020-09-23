Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has reportedly been approached by YouTube sensation Logan Paul for a possible pay-per-view bout. The exhibition match is supposedly being planned for later this year, but boxing fans are feeling outraged by the prospect. Likewise, KSI, who defeated the YouTube star in an exhibition last year, thinks that he should be the one facing Mayweather, not the "loser."

Mayweather really needs no introduction as a boxer. He is currently undefeated in 50 fights and has seen success in competitive fights on the boxing ring as well as various exhibitions. Meanwhile, the closest thing to a "professional" bout that Paul has participated in was an exhibition against fellow internet star KSI in November last year. Paul lost that match.

Nevertheless, the 27-year old controversial online personality has reportedly approached Mayweather about an exhibition. This may seem like a big joke especially as far as serious boxing fans are concerned. However, what makes the otherwise absurd news a possibility is the fact that both participants and the promoters will have the potential to earn millions of dollars. With the fight having such massive commercial appeal, it just might take place if TMZ is to be believed.

Paul's match against KSI earned a lot of international attention and raked in millions in revenue. Mayweather will likely reject Paul's offer but there is always a chance that he would go for it. After all, he did agree to compete in an exhibition against UFC legend Conor McGregor, a fight which the American also won. He also faced and defeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in another exhibition that was worth millions.

Needless to say, Mayweather is not one to back away from a lucrative deal. After all, he is called Floyd "Money" Mayweather for a reason.

However, it would be hilarious to compare Paul to the likes of McGregor and Nasukawa. Both professional athletes have established themselves as legends in their own disciplines. Paul on the other hand, is a heavyweight in the YouTube world. It remains to be seen if this match will indeed take place and how boxing fans will eventually react. The coronavirus pandemic has already impacted the sport significantly, and some fans might just welcome a bout no matter how unusual it is.