King Albert II of Belgium had his first meeting with his love child Delphine Boel. The meeting took place after the paternity suit that ended with the family granting Boel the title of Princess of Belgium.

According to Hello, the Belgian Royal Palace released a photo of their meet up that took place on Sunday. The 52-year-old Delphine met with her father former King Albert II, 86, and his wife Queen Paola, 83, at their official home Castle Belvédère in Laeken.

The picture shows Princess Delphine de Saxe-Cobourg sitting at distance from her father on a green sofa in front of a coffee table. Meanwhile, the former Belgian King Albert II and the queen sit on separate chairs. In addition, the palace released an emotional statement accompanying the photo acknowledging court battle and emotional turmoil it may have caused.

"On Sunday 25 October a new chapter, rich of emotion, peace of mind, understanding and hope was begun. During our meeting in Castle Belvédère each of us, in serenity and empathy, managed to express their feelings and experiences. After the uproar, the suffering and the injuries, it is now time for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation. Together we have decided on this new path. This will take patience and effort, but we are determined. These are the first step in a path that we will walk in peace. Delphine, Paola and Albert," reads the statement as quoted.

The meeting between the royals, comes days after Delphine met her half brother King Philippe. The palace had released a photo and a statement on social media that the meeting took place on Friday, Oct. 9 and it was "warm" and enriching.

Delphine, who is an artist by profession, has been fighting the case for many years. She was reportedly born from the king's 18-year-old-long affair with Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps. In January, she was finally recognised as the king's daughter after a DNA test.

The rumours about the king having a lovechild first emerged in the year 1999. Meanwhile, Delphine made her first on-the-record claim in an interview in 2005. Her appeals were rejected earlier but later the former king decided to end the fight with "honour and dignity."

At the time, king's lawyer Alain Berenboom released a statement that said "His Majesty King Albert II has taken note of the results of the DNA test in which he cooperated at the request of the Brussels court of appeal. The scientific conclusions show that he is the biological father of Mrs Delphine Boël."

Delphine is now granted the title of Princess of Belgium and styled Her Royal Highness.