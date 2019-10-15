Bella Thorne received the Pornhub Vision Award during the website's second annual awards ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 12, for her sexually charged movie "Her & Him." The 22-year-old former Disney star attended the awards show with other celebrities, including Luka Sabbat and Reggaeton singer Bad Bunny.

Corey Price, Pornhub vice president, described Thorne's adult film as a "modernistic" and "sexually explicit" take on a "Romeo and Juliet" story about "two star-crossed lovers who have an unbridled sexual longing for each other."

According to the Standard UK, the short was released as part of Pornhub's Visionaries Director's Series and premiered in Germany during the Oldenburg Film Festival. "Her & Him" stars famous adult film actors Abella Danger and Small Hands.

In a behind-the-scenes video released by Pornhub, Thorne revealed that she initially wanted to make a Christmas horror movie. Instead, she made a "very beautiful, ethereal neon type of vision." The "Midnight Sun" actress called the filmmaking process "quite a fun environment." She said it was "an interesting experience" to direct something that has so much sex involved.

"What inspired me to do the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario," Thorne said of "Her & Him" in the video.

"I'm really lucky that Pornhub wanted to come on and produce this with me because originally you know I was shopping it around a very long time ago and things were very different. People were very different. People were kind of scared to make a movie like this one when it comes to dominance and submissive and between a male and a female...Because of its sexual orientation, it's quite a scary project to just jump into," Thorne added.

Thorne rose to fame after she appeared on the Disney show "Shake It Up" alongside "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actress Zendaya. She is not the only former Disney star who ventured into the adult film entertainment. Maitland Ward of "Boy Meets World" also starred in her debut porn film titled "Drive," with plans to do more porn movies in the future.