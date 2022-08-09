The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson was "great while it lasted, but unfortunately, it was never going to be a forever-love affair," a new report suggested.

In Touch reported that, although Kardashian and Davidson ended up calling it quits after less than a year of dating, the "Saturday Night Live" comedian "has no regrets." An unnamed source told the magazine that Davidson "definitely had fun with the whirlwind romance, and he truly had feelings for Kim, but he was getting tired of all the hype and very public lifestyle."

It furthered, "That world of being on 24/7 is in Kim's blood, it comes second nature to her. Publicity is her livelihood, not Pete's...He has love for her. He says he's a better for knowing him, but he's committed to having a serious Hollywood acting career. That's his focus."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly "parted as friends." The "King of Staten Island" actor allegedly stated he will always have love for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star.

While the former lovebirds ended things on good terms, the reaction of Kanye West, father of Kardashian's children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, was less than sentimental. The "Runaway" hitmaker posted a mocked issue of The New York Times on Instagram with the headline, "Skete Davidson dead at 28."

Most, if not all, fans are aware that West gave Pete Davidson the nickname "Skete" after his highly publicised posts about the comedian and his romance with Kim Kardashian. However, Davidson never posted anything in response to West with his absence on all forms of social media.

For starters, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, per Pop Sugar. The sister of Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson in October 2021 after they appeared together on "Saturday Night Live."

A little over a year after filing for divorce, a Los Angeles judge has declared Kim Kardashian and Kanye West legally single. In March, Judge Steven Cochran said he would grant the make-up mogul's request to split her divorce from the rapper into two parts – immediately ending their marriage while punting more complex questions about assets and custody to future proceedings.