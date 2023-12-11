Pressure has mounted on Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, after his side suffered a shocking 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday.

This marks the Red Devils' seventh Premier League defeat of the season and the club's 11th loss in all competitions. A UEFA Champions League group stage exit is also on the horizon for ten Hag's side this week, barring a miraculous win over Bayern Munich and reliance on other results in Group A going in Manchester United's favour.

Struggles for Manchester United this season have seen them fail to beat a top-nine team in the Premier League whilst they have a goal difference of minus-three in the league. Also, ten Hag's side has conceded 14 goals in just five Champions League games this season, the second worst in the competition.

Wins in the past few weeks over Everton and Chelsea have provided brief moments of optimism amongst the Manchester United fanbase, but the inconsistency of ten Hag's team has been clear for many to see in the majority of games this season. The result against Bournemouth was a reminder that any belief of there being a corner turned at Old Trafford was a false pretence.

Despite the scrutiny on ten Hag increasing after Bournemouth's victory at Old Trafford, former Manchester United right-back, Gary Neville, is of the belief that ten Hag's job should be safe for now.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast on Sky Sports, Neville stated: "There's no way they should change Ten Hag this season. This idea of sacking him is an absolute nonsense. I wouldn't be in favour of that."

Talking about what has made ten Hag struggle in the dugout at Manchester United, Neville commented: "There's a lack of leadership and structure above him. It comes down to the fact that they've not got a sporting director, a proper head of recruitment in place. Every other club has a really competent sporting department."

However, Neville did go on to add that regardless of the lack of structure at the club, the manager and players have been well below standards. He said: "Erik ten Hag should be doing better. The style of play isn't there and some of the players need to do a lot better. Some of the performances, individually and collectively, are shambolic.

Others likely echo Neville's thoughts on ten Hag keeping his job at Manchester United as the club has sacked managers in recent years but still found themselves in the same dire situation with the next man in charge. Sacking ten Hag would make him the fifth permanent Manchester United manager post-Sir Alex Ferguson to be dismissed by the club.

The view by many could be to stick by the manager for a change and instead clear out the current crop of players. However, with major changes expected to be announced soon regarding the club's ownership status, ten Hag's job may not be secure for much longer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS Group Limited's minority purchase of Manchester United will see them be handed complete control over sporting operations at the club. Whilst ten Hag is not believed to be in any immediate danger of being sacked, Ratcliffe and the new sporting hierarchy at Manchester United may decide that they eventually want their own selected manager in charge.

Recent takeovers in the Premier League suggest this could occur as Thomas Tuchel was dismissed by Chelsea just a few months after Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital Group took over the club. Also, Steve Bruce left his position as Newcastle United boss just 13 days after the club was taken over by a Saudi-led consortium.

After the Red Devils' pivotal Champions League tie with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night at Old Trafford, ten Hag will take his side to Anfield, to face off against current Premier League leaders Liverpool, this coming Sunday.

Last season's fixture against Jurgen Klopp's side was the heaviest loss that ten Hag has faced at Manchester United, as Liverpool won in a 7-0 thrashing at Anfield. Erik ten Hag will go into that fixture without his captain, Bruno Fernandes, who will miss the game after picking up his fifth league booking of the season in the loss to Bournemouth.