A woman who says Jeffrey Epstein raped her has told the BBC that her modelling agency sent her to his Palm Beach home in 2009. She was 18, and Epstein was still serving a jail sentence for sex offences against a minor. Jeff Fuller, the agency's US president at the time, now runs a different model agency.

Roza, who arrived from Uzbekistan a month earlier, said MC2 Model Management booked her for two photoshoots there. She showed the BBC an expense statement suggesting Fuller booked her flight back after the second shoot.

'My agency's job was to protect me, and they failed,' she said. 'In fact, they put me in danger.'

Fuller has previously said he did not know Roza was going to Epstein's house, or that she was being abused. Neither he nor his current agency, The Source Models, responded to the BBC.

From Uzbekistan to Palm Beach

Roza met MC2 owner Jean-Luc Brunel in Uzbekistan in 2008. She told House Oversight Committee Democrats in May that MC2 secured her an O-1 visa within six months through 'Epstein magic'. By May 2009, she was in New York, and within three months the agency said she owed it more than $10,000 (£7,420).

Roza told the BBC that the photographer at both shoots was Nadia Marcinko, then Epstein's girlfriend, and that the photos were never used.

In July 2009, she testified that Brunel took her to dinner with Epstein, who offered her a phone job at his Florida Science Foundation. She said the abuse that followed lasted three years.

Epstein's Work Release

Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida on 30 June 2008 to soliciting prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution. He served about 13 months of an 18-month sentence, mostly on work release at the Florida Science Foundation's West Palm Beach office, and left custody in July 2009. Sheriff's records show the terms were widened in May 2009 to 16 hours a day, with two daily hours at his residence from July.

What the Epstein Files Show

According to reports, the Justice Department files show Epstein gave $1 million (£742,000) to MC2 in 2005. In 2007, Fuller said Epstein had 'no ownership or involvement in our company and never has.'

The BBC found 10 MC2 models met or communicated with Epstein after his conviction. It also cites a March 2012 email from Fuller to Epstein about another model: 'Had it not been for you, we would have fired her months ago.'

Fuller told CNN in June he did not hear complaints about Epstein or see signs of abuse. 'I ran the booking room, and I didn't really have much control,' he said.

MC2's US branch was dissolved in 2019, the year Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges and died in jail. Fuller opened The Source Models, which the BBC found took on 50 MC2 models. Brunel died in a Paris jail in February 2022 while charged with raping minors.

Push to Pursue Alleged Enablers

A July 2025 Justice Department and FBI memo found no evidence 'that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.'

New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie is challenging that. His bill would target anyone who obtains something of value by knowingly assisting a venture they knew, or reasonably should have known, was sex trafficking. It passed the state Senate 61-0 on 2 June but stalled in the Assembly, and Myrie plans to reintroduce it.