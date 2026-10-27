Former Miss Switzerland finalist Beatrice Keul has told congressional investigators that Donald Trump raped her in a Manhattan hotel suite in 1993, according to a staff report released by House Judiciary Committee Democrats on 26 October, eight days before the US midterm elections. The allegation is part of a wider investigation into Trump's past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The report discusses accounts involving 11 women, five of whom directly accuse Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein's company or presence. The White House has denied the allegations. Keul's account has not been tested in court, and the president has not been charged over her claims.

Runner-Up Beauty Queen From Bern

Beatrice Keul made her name on the European pageant circuit in the early 1990s. The Bern native finished as runner-up in Miss Switzerland in 1992, a result that earned her a place in the Miss Europe contest.

Unlike many of her fellow contestants, Keul did not model full time. She held down a job in banking while competing, fitting pageant appearances around her professional career.

In November 1993, she travelled from Switzerland to the United States for Trump's American Dream Pageant, which held events in both Atlantic City and New York. Part of the programme took place at Manhattan's Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time.

Keul had spoken publicly about alleged sexual misconduct by Trump before this week's report. In December 2025, she told Swiss newspaper Blick that she had received threats since going public.

What She Told Committee Staff

Keul said she met Trump at a pageant lunch. During their conversation, he allegedly offered to help secure her admission to New York University.

She told investigators that Epstein approached her after Trump stepped away, introducing himself as Trump's best friend. Epstein allegedly invited her to a party at Mar-a-Lago and offered to arrange flights and accommodation.

Later that day, a Trump representative reportedly asked Keul to go to the hotel suite. The committee report states that Trump grabbed her from behind and raped her, allegedly tearing her dress and causing bleeding and bruising. Keul described the alleged assault as brutal and said Trump renewed his promises afterwards.

She subsequently completed the pageant and returned to Switzerland. Months later, she said, Trump telephoned her with another offer of help with her visa, which she declined.

These details reflect Keul's account as presented in the committee report. They have not been established through a court ruling.

Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul has just accused Trump of raping her in a hotel suite in 1993.



Hey @grok , is this true? If so, why didn't she speak up at the time, or is this just political fiction? pic.twitter.com/IXQbOjing4 — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) October 27, 2026

Her Account Has Grown More Detailed

Keul's earlier public account, reported in 2024, described an encounter in which she alleged Trump kissed and groped her. The new report goes further by presenting her allegation of rape.

Committee Democrats say the report contains more information about the alleged assault than Keul had previously provided, alongside what they describe as corroborating evidence from others present at the pageant. The press release does not detail the full scope of that evidence.

The report also argues that the offers of visa assistance and university admission resembled offers Epstein made to other women. That comparison is the committee's interpretation and does not independently establish criminal intent.

White House Rejects the Allegations

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said that the allegations were untrue and described the report as a political distraction. She also said Trump had expelled Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.

In 2024, Karoline Leavitt, then speaking for Trump's presidential campaign, rejected Keul's earlier account, calling such allegations a disservice to genuine victims of assault.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin has called for an independent special counsel to investigate Epstein's associates and the Justice Department's handling of the case. The demand is part of the Democrats' broader response to the report, rather than an initiative based solely on Keul's account.

The US midterm elections take place on 3 November. If Democrats win control of the House, they could take over the Judiciary Committee, which plays a role in congressional oversight and impeachment proceedings. For now, Keul's allegation remains unproven in court, and Trump denies wrongdoing.