Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 84, has married Diana Taylor, his partner of 26 years, making her the wife of a billionaire whose fortune Forbes values at $94.9 billion (£71 billion).

The couple exchanged vows on Monday, 9 November, in a small private ceremony at their home on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a spokesperson said on Bloomberg's X account.

'Twenty-six years after a chance seating assignment, Mike Bloomberg and Diana Taylor have married,' the statement said. Family members, including his daughters, Emma and Georgina, attended, and a source told People the couple hosted lunch for about 15 guests.

The statement gave no reason for the timing and made no mention of their finances.

“Twenty-six years after a chance seating assignment, Mike Bloomberg and Diana Taylor have married. The longtime couple exchanged vows today in a small, private ceremony at their home on the Upper East Side, joined by family, including his daughters, Emma and Georgina. The two first crossed paths when they sat next to each other at a Citizens Budget Commission meeting while he was first running for Mayor.” - Spokesperson for Mike Bloomberg — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 9, 2026

Where Bloomberg's Fortune Is Going

Most of Bloomberg's wealth comes from his 88% stake in Bloomberg LP, the financial data and media company he co-founded in 1981. Forbes estimates the business brings in nearly $15 billion (£11.2 billion) a year.

That stake is not set to pass to his family. In his 2010 Giving Pledge letter, Bloomberg wrote that 'nearly all of my net worth will be given away in the years ahead or left to my foundation.' A company spokesperson said in 2023 he had committed to giving Bloomberg LP to Bloomberg Philanthropies when he dies, if not sooner.

He set out the next step at The New York Times Climate Forward summit in September 2023. 'When I die, the foundation inherits the company,' he said, adding that tax laws would require the foundation to sell the business within about five years.

Emma and Georgina Bloomberg sit on the board of Bloomberg Philanthropies, which handles his foundation, corporate, and personal giving. Taylor is not listed among its directors. The organisation receives most of Bloomberg LP's profits and gave away $4.3 billion (£3.2 billion) in 2025, bringing his lifetime giving to $25.4 billion (£19 billion), according to its latest annual report.

What Marrying Bloomberg Gives Taylor Under New York Law

Until Monday, Taylor had no statutory right to a share of his estate. As his wife, she now has the right under New York's Estates, Powers and Trusts Law, after his death, to elect to claim the greater of $50,000 (£37,400) or one-third of the net estate, whatever the will says.

That right can be waived only in a signed, formally acknowledged written agreement, such as a prenuptial agreement. No such agreement has been publicly reported.

How Bloomberg and Taylor Met in 2000

The pair were seated next to each other at a Citizens Budget Commission meeting in 2000, as Bloomberg prepared his first run for mayor. The Washington Post reported in 2020 that they crossed paths again at a restaurant that night, and he asked her out for a drink.

Bloomberg went on to serve three terms, from 2002 to 2013. Taylor was appointed New York State superintendent of banks by then-Governor George Pataki in 2003 and held the post until 2007. She has sat on Citigroup's board since 2009.

Bloomberg's only previous marriage, to Susan Brown, the mother of his daughters, ended in divorce in 1993.

When CBS host Gayle King asked in December 2019, during his run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, whether they had considered marriage, Bloomberg replied, 'Not a subject I'm going to discuss with you, Gayle.'

Taylor, who campaigned alongside him, told the Post two months later, 'Nobody's come up with the language around what we are.'