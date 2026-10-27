Former Miss Switzerland contestant Beatrice Keul is among five women who have directly accused Donald Trump of rape or sexual assault in a new congressional report examining his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Keul now alleges that Trump raped her in a suite at New York's Plaza Hotel in 1993, having previously described the incident as unwanted kissing and groping. Her latest account appears in a document released by Democratic staff on the US House Judiciary Committee on Monday, 26 October.

The report reviews allegations involving 11 women in total, focusing on claims connected to Epstein. Keul, who was 24 at the time, says Trump attacked her during a trip to New York for his American Dream Pageant. The White House has denied the allegations.

Beatrice Keul Describes Alleged 1993 Assault

According to PEOPLE, Keul told congressional investigators that Trump grabbed her from behind inside a Plaza Hotel suite and raped her. She alleged that the encounter left her bleeding and bruised, with her dress torn, describing the assault as 'brutal'.

Her latest account goes further than what she disclosed in October 2024, when she told the Daily Mail that Trump had kissed and groped her but eventually stopped after she resisted. The congressional report acknowledges that earlier interview, although it does not explain why Keul's latest account differs.

Keul also described promises Trump allegedly made before and after the encounter. During a luncheon at the Plaza Hotel in November 1993, he reportedly offered to help her obtain a US visa and secure admission to New York University.

She claimed Epstein approached her afterwards, introducing himself as 'Don's best friend' and offering to pay for her travel and accommodation if she attended a gathering at Mar-a-Lago. Following the alleged assault, Trump repeated his offers and instructed her to remain silent, according to the report. 'The show must go on,' he allegedly told her.

Keul said Trump contacted her again after she returned to Switzerland, offering further assistance with her visa and university plans, but she declined.

As IBTimes UK previously reported, Democratic investigators have drawn comparisons between those promises and accounts from women who accused Epstein of using educational and career opportunities to gain their trust.

Five Women Directly Accuse Trump in Epstein Report

Keul is among five women identified in the congressional report as having directly accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein's company or presence. The others are former model Stacey Williams, Jill Harth, a woman who used the name Katie Johnson and an unnamed woman.

Williams previously alleged that Trump groped her at Trump Tower while Epstein watched, while Harth accused him of unwanted sexual contact during the 1990s.

The allegations made under the name Katie Johnson concerned an alleged assault when she was 13, although the related lawsuits were dismissed or withdrawn without a finding on the allegations.

An unnamed woman also accused Trump of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor, according to the report. The document discusses accounts involving 11 women in total, although not all accused Trump of personally assaulting them.

The allegations have drawn reactions on X, where some users expressed support for Keul. '100% Believe her. Trump has a history of sexual assault and rape. Court documents prove it,' one user wrote.

Another commented: 'Not surprised there's many more women he raped that will never come forward unfortunately.' The posts reflect the users' opinions rather than established findings about the allegations in the congressional report.

Trump was separately found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in a 2023 civil trial. That verdict does not establish the allegations made by Keul or the other women identified in the congressional report.

White House Rejects Allegations

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE. 'None of these allegations are true,' she said, accusing Democrats of using the report to discredit the president.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has called for an independent investigation into the allegations and the handling of Epstein-related records.

IBTimes UK previously reported that the document also questions whether federal authorities adequately investigated claims involving Trump's relationship with Epstein.