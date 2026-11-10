The Interior Department has called claims that records linked to President Donald Trump's Washington construction projects are being destroyed '100% false'. House Democrats are seeking to preserve the documents after whistleblowers reportedly raised concerns ahead of congressional scrutiny.

The dispute emerged on Tuesday, 10 November, as the administration sought to advance several projects before Democrats take control of Congress in January 2027, CNN reported.

California Representative Jared Huffman, the ranking Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, plans to send preservation letters to the Interior Department, other federal agencies and private companies associated with the projects.

The requests seek to protect records relevant to future oversight, recover deleted information where possible and suspend practices that could lead to records being destroyed or deleted.

They do not, by themselves, establish that any recipient has breached federal records-management rules or laws. Recipients are also being asked to certify their compliance.

Whistleblower Claims Meet Firm Denial

Congressional sources told CNN that multiple whistleblowers had recently approached Huffman's committee with concerns that the Interior Department was disposing of records before the incoming Democratic majority could investigate.

The accounts have not independently established that records were unlawfully destroyed. The department disputed the allegations, calling them '100% false'.

A spokesperson told CNN that the department complies with federal records-management obligations under the direction of its ethics officials. Preservation requests are also expected to go to the National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management, both part of the Interior Department, as well as the Agriculture Department.

Lockheed Martin and John Deere, which CNN identified as companies that donated to Trump's projects, are among the intended corporate recipients. The whistleblowers have not accused either company of destroying documents.

Huffman is preparing a broader examination of construction proposals involving federal land. The proposed triumphal arch and work at East Potomac Golf Links are among the committee's likely priorities.

Committee aides expect hearings early in the new Congress and are preparing for possible resistance to information requests, including the prospect of subpoenas.

'Everything is coming; it's all coming,' Huffman told CNN, describing the oversight plans.

He suggested investigations could help stop some projects, potentially through court proceedings. The committee's investigative powers alone, however, do not guarantee that outcome.

Construction Timetable Faces New Scrutiny

Sources familiar with the approval process told CNN that administration officials were trying to advance projects before the end of the year.

The proposals include the triumphal arch, fencing around Lafayette Square, plans involving East Potomac Golf Links and the Tidal Basin Development Concept, which incorporates Trump's proposed Garden of American Heroes.

Some proposals require decisions by federal agencies, while others are proceeding through historic-preservation reviews. Charles Birnbaum of the Cultural Landscape Foundation warned that several processes could unfold at the same time before the new Congress takes office.

The administration has publicly emphasised the pace of construction. On 4 November, the day after the midterm elections, Trump appeared at the White House ballroom construction site and signed the final steel beam before it was raised.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told CNN that Trump was moving at 'lightning speed' because the administration had no time to waste in pursuing its agenda.

The central allegation remains disputed. The records Democrats want preserved could help establish what happened, if congressional investigators obtain oversight powers in January. The preservation letters are intended to protect material for that scrutiny, but the allegations will need to be tested against the records themselves.