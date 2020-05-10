Former NBA player, Shannon Brown, was arrested last week after he allegedly shot at two people looking for properties to buy in suburban Atlanta, Georgia.

Brown played for several teams in his eight-year career as an NBA player. He won two championships in 2009 and 2010 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is an Illinois native but now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp lifted the lockdown there on April 24, and eased social distancing restrictions in the state. While it received large scale criticism from many experts, the state is reporting a downward trend of COVID-19 cases since the third week of April.

According to ESPN, Brown was arrested for shooting at a couple who entered his home in Georgia. His property is listed for sale, and the couple saw the "for sale" sign and the front door open. They entered the property while shouting their intentions. Brown then pointed a rifle at the couple. After questioning them, he let them go shortly thereafter. Then, as the couple was leaving the property, Brown allegedly fired a shot.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident. Investigators confirmed that Brown's home is listed for sale, and a shell casing was found in the scene, corroborating the story of the couple. Brown claimed that he thought the couple was trying to break into his home. The former NBA player has been charged with aggravated assault and is currently free after he posted a bond.

It is legal to own guns in Georgia, and there is no permit or background check required to buy a handgun. For rifles, it is legal to own one for home protection. In 2006, the state passed the "Stand Your Ground" law, allowing Georgia citizens to defend themselves and others using deadly force without the need to retreat from the incident or negotiate with the perpetrator as a first option.

However, investigators believe that this is not the case with Brown and his home. If the couple's story proves true, Brown shot as the couple was already leaving his property.