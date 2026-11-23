A former Pentagon weapons designer claims aliens are already living among humans and 'taunting' the US Navy as part of a plan to repopulate Earth, but he has produced no verifiable evidence.

Gary Moshier made the claims to the Daily Mail, days after the Pentagon released its latest UFO files.

Who Is Gary Moshier?

The Daily Mail describes Moshier as a former Department of War contractor who worked on new military weapons. His publisher, Schiffer, says he spent 30 years as a Department of Defense engineer and now belongs to two UFO research groups, the Sol Foundation and the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies.

His book, They're Here: UFOs and Their Occupants, draws on what he says were 12 years of studying existing UFO reports.

'Staged' Encounters With the US Navy

Moshier claims that UFO sightings, alleged abductions, crop circles and cattle mutilations are 'staged' by aliens to intimidate humanity.

He points to the 2004 USS Nimitz incident, in which then-Commander David Fravor described a white, capsule-shaped object later nicknamed the 'Tic Tac'. Moshier says such objects harass and shadow Navy fighters to show off superior technology. 'So, they're taunting us,' he said.

He argues that UFOs have appeared at Combat Air Patrol rendezvous points, which the Daily Mail describes as classified locations where pilots meet after a mission. The Daily Mail noted he offers no proof from any direct encounter of his own.

Moshier's Claimed Plan to Repopulate Earth

'My opinion is that we're being visited by an alien race whose main agenda is repopulation of planet Earth,' Moshier said.

He believes the visitors are warning humans against damaging the planet, citing a 1994 case at Ariel School in Zimbabwe, where pupils reported silver objects, humanoid figures and telepathic messages. He also claims aliens have created hybrids identical to humans 'except for their neurological capability'.

Neither case has been shown to involve alien craft, and the Daily Mail acknowledged the Tic Tac footage has never been confirmed as extraterrestrial.

What Official UFO Investigators Have Found

In a report published in March 2024, the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) reviewed US government investigations into unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), the official term for UFOs, since 1945.

The report found no evidence that any US government investigation had confirmed a UAP sighting as extraterrestrial technology, and concluded that most sightings were misidentified ordinary objects or phenomena.

NASA's 2023 independent study on UAP did not set out to establish whether they are extraterrestrial, though then-NASA administrator Bill Nelson said it found no evidence that they are.

The Underground Vault in the Latest UFO Files

The Daily Mail's interview was published two days after the Pentagon's eighth release of UFO records on 20 November 2026, which added 43 files.

Among them is a 538-page 2009 report by Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS) for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). According to CBS News, it proposed a 5,000 sq ft (465 sq m) underground vault in North Las Vegas to store hardware and biological samples, including any 'exotic material or tissue'.

CBS News found no public record that the vault was ever built, and reported that a DIA official, in a December 2010 memo, judged the company's reports to be of 'limited value'.

The report is unconnected to Moshier, and it records what a contractor planned for, not what it found.

Moshier's claims rest on reinterpreted sightings and testimony. Until physical evidence is independently tested, they remain claims, not proof.