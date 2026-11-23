A search for a shipwreck in the Gulf of Mexico led US explorers to a shipping container and a field of household appliances more than 1.5 kilometres below the surface.

The discovery was made during an expedition aboard the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ship Okeanos Explorer in December 2017. It attracted renewed attention on 22 November 2026 through reports by ScienceAlert and Around Prague. NOAA's original dive record describes a damaged 40-foot shipping container surrounded by washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers, chest freezers and refrigerators.

'You think of the deep sea as a fairly untouched place, but this is just a reminder that it really is not,' a crew member said in footage cited by ScienceAlert.

A Suspected Wreck Became a Field of Appliances

The team sent a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to investigate an object detected by side-scan sonar. A large target surrounded by smaller objects suggested a possible archaeological site and scattered wreckage. Instead, the cameras revealed appliances scattered across a sediment-covered area, with others visible inside a container whose corner had been torn open.

NOAA's dive summary identifies the container as ITLU733016. Its cargo included several brands, including RCA and General Electric (GE). The appliances lacked packaging, leading the team to suggest that they might have been intended for recycling. The report does not establish where the container was heading or when it entered the water.

Some appliances were damaged, exposing plastic and copper components, according to ScienceAlert. The publication also reported that a sticker on one machine pointed to GE's Appliance Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

The ROV Deep Discoverer reached a maximum depth of 1,567.6 metres. The team ended the seabed portion of the dive early after documenting the container and its contents, then moved on to explore the water column at eight depths between 1,000 and 300 metres.

Marine Life Already Colonised the Cargo

The metal container had already become a surface for marine organisms. NOAA recorded hydroids and stoloniferan octocorals growing on it, fish sheltering inside and underneath, and a bamboo coral on a washing machine.

These observations gave researchers more than a record of marine debris. NOAA said the container's identification markings could help establish when it arrived on the seabed, providing a maximum date for estimating how long organisms had been growing on it.

During the live expedition, a viewer familiar with laundromats checked washing-machine serial numbers and identified February 1993 as the earliest possible manufacturing date for some of the machines. This does not establish when the container was lost.

The crew's midwater survey covered eight depths between 1,000 and 300 metres, recording ctenophores, siphonophores, jellyfish, fish, shrimp and other organisms. NOAA later featured the container in a video titled Deep Clean.

A Wider Shipping Problem

The team speculated that rough weather might have sent the container overboard, but the dive record does not identify a ship or confirm the cause. ScienceAlert reported that a NOAA crew member warned that lost containers could take hundreds of years or more to break down in the deep ocean.

According to the World Shipping Council's 2026 report, an estimated 1,478 containers were lost at sea in 2025, out of approximately 280 million transported globally. The figure was higher than the 576 containers lost in 2024, with extreme weather events and fires identified as leading causes of container loss.