Eric Davis says the US government holds alien bodies of at least four types. He has not named the institute he thinks received the bodies, saying only that it dated from the Civil War and later split. One possible match is the AFIP, whose institutional roots trace to the Army Medical Museum, founded in 1862. The AFIP itself closed on 15 September 2011, but Davis has not publicly identified it or linked it to the alleged remains.

The AFIP's closure led to the transfer of some of its medical functions and collections to successor institutions. Its tissue repository passed to the Joint Pathology Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. In August, Davis said he needed legal protection before revealing more.

How the Army Medical Museum Became Three Successors

Davis aired the claim on Katie Pavlich Tonight, a NewsNation programme, on 17 August 2026. He says he helped the Defense Intelligence Agency over a decade ago. He said he had seen evidence of Greys, Nordics, Insectoids, and Reptilians but could not establish where the government keeps them. Davis told the programme the institute 'got split up into two or three components' under Barack Obama's first administration, a history the timeline below sets out.

The Army Medical Museum opened in 1862 to catalogue disease and injury for military doctors, according to a 2012 Institute of Medicine report. By 1946, the museum had become a division of the Army Institute of Pathology, which became the AFIP in 1949. The Base Realignment and Closure Commission recommended disestablishing the AFIP in 2005, during George W. Bush's presidency. Yet the shutdown came in Obama's first term. The museum continued as the National Museum of Health and Medicine, while the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System continued separately.

What the Archive Holds and What the Pentagon Says

If Davis means the AFIP, he points to a pathology archive, which in 2011 held about 7.4 million accessions of specimens or data from roughly 3.2 million people, plus 55 million glass slides. The Institute of Medicine in 2012 called it the world's largest human pathology collection. Its operator, the Defense Health Agency, said in December 2024 it was digitising the collection.

In July 2023, ex-intelligence officer David Grusch testified to a House Oversight subcommittee that crash recoveries included non-human biologics. The Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which studies unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), reviewed records from 1945. 'AARO has found no verifiable evidence that any UAP sighting has represented extraterrestrial activity,' then-acting director Tim Phillips said in March 2024.

What Happens Next for the Claim

A targeted Pentagon waiver of 14 September 2026 lets current and former defence personnel and contractors disclose UAP-related National Defense Information they can or could access to designated PURSUE representatives. Solely for those communications, it overrides specified civil and administrative enforcement provisions in US non-disclosure and Special Access Program Indoctrination agreements, without granting blanket immunity or permitting public statements.

Jordan Flowers, executive director of the Disclosure Foundation, which Davis advises, called the waiver 'a meaningful step toward establishing the facts' in comments reported by DefenseScoop. Davis's account stays untested until he briefs PURSUE or testifies to Congress.