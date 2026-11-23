Former Pentagon weapons contractor Gary Moshier has claimed in a Daily Mail interview that aliens are quietly living among humans and deliberately 'taunting' US Navy pilots.

His theory, developed after 12 years of UFO research, remains unsupported by verified evidence of extraterrestrial life. He argues that the supposed visitors want Earth preserved because they intend to settle here.

Moshier, who previously worked on military weapons and later wrote They're Here: UFOs and Their Occupants, believes that apparently unrelated reports of unidentified craft, abductions and crop circles are part of a coordinated effort to influence humanity.

Gary Moshier Calls Navy UFO Encounters Deliberate Displays

Moshier cited pilots' reports from the USS Nimitz, including Commander David Fravor's account of a white, capsule-shaped object nicknamed the 'Tic Tac'. Fravor described unusual movement during the 2004 encounter, while radar operators reportedly tracked objects descending rapidly from above 80,000 feet (24,400 metres) to 20,000 feet (6,100 metres).

Moshier interprets such reports as demonstrations of technological superiority rather than accidental encounters. 'They challenge our Navy fighters, harass them, shadow them, and draw them into engagements. They demonstrate overwhelming technological superiority. So they're taunting us,' he said.

He also cited reports of unidentified objects appearing near military rendezvous points, which he regarded as evidence that the supposed visitors knew where pilots would travel. Neither those claims nor the widely circulated military UFO recordings establish that the objects were extraterrestrial. The US government has maintained that it has recovered no physical evidence of alien life.

Gary Moshier Connects Alien Claims to Environmental Warnings

The former contractor identifies another theme in witness accounts, namely warnings about humanity's treatment of the planet. He cited a 1994 incident in Zimbabwe, where 62 schoolchildren reportedly observed silver-coloured objects, and some described humanoid figures communicating messages about environmental damage.

'These kids were telling their stories. The usual story is that we're ruining planet Earth,' Moshier stated.

He extended that interpretation to alleged UFO activity around nuclear facilities and to claims of livestock mutilation. Former military personnel have described unidentified craft near Cold War missile installations, with some alleging that the objects could interfere with weapons systems.

Those allegations have neither established extraterrestrial involvement nor demonstrated that missiles were remotely controlled by alien craft.

Moshier suggested that reports involving cattle reflected concern for humanity's food supply. He views such incidents as deliberate attempts to persuade people to maintain a habitable environment, rather than as proof of benevolent intentions.

Gary Moshier Alleges Aliens Could Live Among Humans

'My opinion is that we're being visited by an alien race whose main agenda is repopulation of planet Earth. They're coming here to live and thrive here,' Moshier claimed.

His theory extends to alleged human-alien hybrids, which he believes could eventually become indistinguishable from other people. Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz has separately claimed that he was briefed on secret human-alien breeding programmes, although his allegations remain unverified.

Moshier has not presented independently verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial visitors. His conclusions rest on his interpretation of witness testimony and longstanding UFO narratives, leaving his central claim that aliens live on Earth unsubstantiated.