The Pentagon's latest UFO files, released on Friday, 20 November, include an account of an alleged 'alien chip implant' removed from a Brazilian military officer's neck in the United States. Former Pentagon insider Luis Elizondo has also described unusual objects purportedly extracted from people who reported unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) encounters.

The account appears in a 538-page report prepared in July 2009 by Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS), a Pentagon contractor. The document covers investigations involving Skinwalker Ranch in Utah and UFO sightings in Brazil, although its publication does not establish the claims as fact.

Pentagon UFO Files Describe an Alleged Brazilian Implant

Among the report's Brazilian accounts is a description of an object reportedly removed from an officer's neck while he was in the US. The document refers to it as an 'alien chip implant', a term reflecting the allegation rather than an established identification.

'This alleged chip is identified as a small tablet size object, approximately 1 centimeter in size and 3.14 centimeters in circumference, yellowish in color with some type of markings on it. The object also appears to have a fleshy type substance attached to it,' the document states.

The reported measurements equate to approximately 0.39 inches in size and 1.24 inches in circumference. The report includes microscope photographs but provides no medical report or laboratory analysis establishing the object's identity.

The description provides physical characteristics but does not establish who manufactured the object, what it was intended to do or whether it was a technological device.

Luis Elizondo Addresses Claims in the UFO Files

Speaking on NewsNation's CUOMO programme, Elizondo discussed accounts involving US government employees, military personnel and intelligence workers who claimed to have experienced UAP activity before undergoing surgery.

'There were individuals in the US government, in the military, and intelligence personnel who claimed to have had a UAP experience and then had some sort of foreign object removed by a trained surgeon from their body,' he stated.

He described a technical device surrounded by biological tissue and recounted microscopic examinations that purportedly revealed extraordinary characteristics.

'When that foreign object was removed, it was studied under a microscope, and it really had some very perplexing properties,' Elizondo stated. 'First of all, it seemed to have its own metabolism ... this seemed to have its own source of energy production.'

Elizondo also discussed accounts of objects reportedly recovered from witnesses, although he did not directly link those incidents to the Brazilian officer's case.

UFO Files Leave Implant Origins Unresolved

Elizondo further asserted that some objects appeared to shift position when surgeons attempted to extract them, suggesting movement beneath the skin.

'When surgeons tried to isolate and remove some of these objects, they appeared to try to evade not only detection but actually accession from the surgeon's scalpel — meaning, they began to move and migrate under the human tissue,' he stated. 'That's not normal.'

His remarks do not establish how that movement was documented or whether independent medical examinations support the extraordinary claims. The Pentagon's release makes the allegations public, but does not verify that any purported implant was technological or extraterrestrial.