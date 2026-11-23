Stargazers are set to see the November supermoon appear close to the famous Pleiades star cluster, also known as the 'Seven Sisters', on Tuesday, 24 November. The full Moon will pass within 0.9 degrees of the cluster in Taurus as part of a busy week for skywatchers, with Mars, Uranus and Venus also featuring in the days ahead.

Skywatchers can expect a series of notable celestial events between Monday, 23 November and Sunday, 29 November. The full Moon will be the first in a sequence of four consecutive supermoons spanning late 2026 and early 2027, while November's full Moon is popularly known as the Beaver Moon.

Supermoon and the Seven Sisters Create a November Sky Highlight

The Moon will appear close to the Pleiades star cluster on Monday night before passing within 0.9 degrees of the Seven Sisters on Tuesday. The bright lunar glare may make some of the cluster's fainter stars harder to see, but the brightest members should remain visible.

A supermoon occurs when a full Moon takes place near perigee, the point in the Moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth. The difference is subtle and can be difficult to notice without comparing it with other full Moons.

The Moon can appear slightly larger and brighter than an average full Moon during the event. However, the effect is most noticeable when it rises near the horizon because of the Moon illusion, where objects appear larger due to how the human eye interprets foreground surroundings.

The November full Moon is also known as the Beaver Moon, a nickname linked to seasonal changes and historical observations of nature. The name does not mean the Moon itself will look different, but it reflects how communities used lunar cycles to mark changes in the natural world.

Supermoon Watch Continues With Mars, Venus and More

The week's sky activity will not end with the Moon and Pleiades. Before sunrise on Thursday, 26 November, Mars will appear close to Regulus, the brightest star in Leo, creating a contrast between Mars' reddish appearance and Regulus' bluish-white appearance. Uranus will also reach opposition on Wednesday, 25 November, although a telescope or large binoculars will be needed to view the distant planet.

On Friday, 27 November, Venus will reach its greatest brightness during its current morning appearance. The planet will be visible in the pre-dawn sky and will appear exceptionally bright because of its relative proximity to Earth and its reflective, cloud-covered atmosphere.

For those hoping to catch the supermoon, the best chance is to look towards the eastern sky as darkness falls on 23 or 24 November. No special equipment is needed to view the Moon, although binoculars may help reveal nearby star clusters that are harder to spot because of the lunar glare.

Weather conditions may determine how many people get a clear view. Weather forecasts suggest better viewing opportunities in parts of Scotland, northern England, Northern Ireland and northern Wales, while cloudier and wetter conditions could affect parts of southern and western England.

As the supermoon begins to wane after 24 November, attention will shift towards December's darker skies and the annual Geminid meteor shower, which is expected to peak on 14 to 15 December.

This is the second supermoon of 2026, following January's event. The next one will appear on 23-24 December, just before Christmas Eve. It is known as the Cold Moon.