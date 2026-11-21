A 'pterodactyl-like' creature described in a 2010 US UFO file is drawing comparisons with disputed November videos from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

The Utah file records an alleged encounter years earlier, while Mexican officials reject claims that the footage shows a prehistoric animal.

The document was released on 23 October 2026 alongside other US government UFO records. It contains witness accounts gathered near Fort Duchesne, Utah, during an investigation into unusual lights and creatures.

The Mexican clips have attracted interest online because some viewers see a resemblance between their dark silhouettes and the Utah descriptions. Neither the resemblance nor the videos establishes that an extinct reptile survives.

What the Utah Pterodactyl-Like Creature Report Reveals

The 60-page Utah investigation was prepared by Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies, a contractor involved in a US defence intelligence programme. Its team visited the area from 22 to 26 March and 19 to 23 April 2010.

One interview records two witnesses who said they spotted a giant bird after playing basketball. They estimated a wingspan of 12 feet and a head or beak measuring two to three feet.

According to the report, they heard its wings flapping and saw branches move as the figure descended towards nearby trees. They ran indoors because they feared it was large enough to carry them away.

An accompanying witness-description table dates the encounter to summer 2006 or 2007. One description refers to a creature standing about four feet high, with legs hanging beneath its body during flight.

The witnesses differed on details including colour and proportions. Their measurements were estimates, not independently verified dimensions. The report recorded no attack during that encounter and did not identify the animal.

Investigators also collected accounts of strange lights and other alleged creatures around the ranch. The document establishes that those statements were recorded, not that extraordinary explanations were proven.

Mexico's Pterodactyl-Like Creature Videos Face Official Scepticism

In Mexico, UFO commentator Jaime Maussan shared a clip on X on 11 November. He asked whether a winged silhouette reportedly filmed over the Juárez Valley could indicate a 'dimensional portal'. No scientific evidence accompanied that suggestion.

Other circulating recordings purportedly show similar shapes in daylight. Their original files, filming circumstances and editing histories remain uncertain, making direct comparisons between the clips unreliable.

¿Acaso criatura recientemente grabada en el Valle de Juárez, es evidencia de que ahí se encuentra un portal dimensional? pic.twitter.com/8nXKKkannU — Jaime Maussan (@jaimemaussan1) November 11, 2026

Ciudad Juárez's municipal Civil Protection director, Sergio Rodríguez, described the recordings as digital entertainment, according to local reporting on 16 November. He cautioned against spreading claims that a prehistoric animal had been discovered.

A fact-check published by EFE on 18 November rejected claims that the footage proved a living pterosaur had been filmed. EFE also said the available evidence did not establish whether artificial intelligence had been used to generate the images.

Maussan subsequently suggested the silhouette resembled a Pteranodon rather than a pterodactyl. The Natural History Museum identifies pterosaurs as flying reptiles distinct from dinosaurs and says they disappeared around 66 million years ago.

Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca separately cited unnamed specialists suggesting that a great blue heron might explain the silhouette. However, no named expert or detailed technical analysis accompanied that assessment, leaving the proposed identification unconfirmed.

Maussan's programme Interestelar also presented another purported recording, reportedly filmed on 7 November in the Felipe Ángeles neighbourhood. Its accompanying account alleged that a winged creature attacked a dog before taking flight. That allegation remains independently uncorroborated.