Tessy Antony de Nassau, former Princess of Luxembourg, has announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Frank Floessel.

Floessel, a Swiss businessman, proposed to Tessy on New Year's Eve in Switzerland. Tessy took to her Instagram account to make the announcement, writing, "Yes to 2021 and many more years together." The post also included a picture of the happy couple embracing in front of a fireplace.

Floessel recently opened up about his engagement and said he is "overjoyed." In an interview with Royal Central, he said: "After having mastered the extraordinary and difficult last year together, I took my chance to take the next step in our relationship, and I am overjoyed that Tessy said yes."

He also shared another happy picture of himself and Tessy, in which he was wearing a plain blue shirt with jeans while Tessy was sporting a stunning peach gown.

The couple, who have known each other for a long time, announced their relationship last year. The former royal told Hello! magazine: "I'm very happy. It took me a long time, but I'm happy now. I am sure each and everyone reading this who has ever got divorced will understand and remember how it feels."

The 35-year-old continued, "After every relationship it takes a while to heal when the heart has been broken. It has been really, really wonderful for me to realize that I am able to trust and love again. It's nice to see that life goes on."

The newly-engaged people have not yet revealed their plans for the wedding.

Tessy was previously married to Prince Louis of Luxembourg – the son of reigning Grand Duke Henri – from 2006 to 2019. The former couple, who are parents to Prince Gabriel, 14, and Prince Noah, 13, announced their separation in January 2017. Their divorce was finalised in April 2019, and the pair have remained friends since.

Prior to her divorce, Tessy was known as Princess Tessy of Luxembourg, a title she lost after the legal proceedings. She previously said about losing the royal title: "There are those who have made sure it is taken away. But that is fine. A title doesn't make you who you are. A woman has her own merits and it's not who you marry or what name you carry, it is what you have achieved in your own right."

"Having a title was never my identity. And as far as I am concerned, every woman is royal at heart – a heroine," the former Princess added.