Prince Charles of Luxembourg is just four-month-old but has already marked his first official royal engagement.

Prince Charles accompanied his parents, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg, for a special royal engagement on Tuesday. The family was visiting the Château de Munsbach's rose garden in Munsbach Castle to see a pink rose that was named in honour of the royal tot.

Luxembourg Rose Heritage Conservatory named a variety of rose "Prince Charles of Luxembourg," after the toddler who is second in the line of succession to the throne. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg explained that the naming was done in accordance with a tradition that started nearly four decades ago.

"In 1891, a tradition arose that certain roses were named after members of the Grand Ducal Family. In order to perpetuate this custom, a rose "Prince Charles of Luxembourg" was baptised following the birth of the son of the Heir Couple," the Ducal court explained on its website. It also noted that the country was once nicknamed the "Land of Roses."

For his first-ever royal engagement, the royal baby was wrapped up in a cute grey knitted hoodie with a bobble hat. In the pictures shared by the Grand Ducal court on its website and Instagram accounts, the royal was seen contentedly tucked into his mother's arms, who seem relaxed in a navy blue cape she wore over a blue floral blouse.

New dad Guillaume, who is the eldest son of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, was also casually dressed for the occasion. The royal couple wore precautionary face masks throughout the event, except for a brief period where they sat close to each other.

Prince Charles, full name Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume, was born on May 10 at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City. His christening took place at the L'Abbaye de St Maurice in Luxembourg last month in presence of members of Luxembourg's royal family. He is the fifth grandchild of Henri and Maria, after his cousins Noah, Gabriel, Amalia, and Liam.