JoJo Siwa says she and Chris Hughes revealed the same Google photo when they compared ideas for a possible engagement ring.

The singer described the odds as 'so slim' during an interview at the Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles on 21 October. She did not announce a proposal or engagement.

For context, Siwa and Hughes met while appearing on Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025. Their friendship later became a relationship, which Siwa confirmed in June that year.

Since then, both have spoken publicly about marriage and children, making the ring anecdote a glimpse of a future they have discussed, though it is not confirmation of wedding plans.

'We Were Holding the Same Photo From Google'

Siwa told People she had once imagined Hughes asking her mother, Dance Moms alum Jessalyn Siwa, what kind of ring she might want. She said she had told her mother that, if Hughes asked, she wanted him to design it himself.

The subject came up unexpectedly over dinner, Siwa said. She asked Hughes what he thought her dream ring might look like. She had already searched online and found a photograph, although she said she would not design the ring herself.

They agreed to show each other their choices at the same time. 'One, two, three. And we flipped it. And we were holding the same photo from Google!' Siwa recalled. She described the image as showing 'a blue emerald shape' and said the odds were 'so slim.'

The source does not identify the jeweller or confirm whether that image will influence a real ring. Siwa's wording also leaves the proposal hypothetical. She described what might happen 'if he proposes,' rather than saying an engagement was imminent.

That distinction is easy to lose in a story built around a ring. But Siwa's account is about a shared image and a conversation, not a proposal. It offers no confirmed details about a ring being made or a wedding being planned.

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa Have Discussed Marriage

The couple first met on Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025, according to People. They grew close during filming, and Siwa later confirmed they were dating. Their relationship has since featured in interviews about what they might want from the future.

In July 2025, Hughes told Us Weekly that they had spoken about marriage and children. He said it was enjoyable to look forward to those possibilities while in love. Those comments provide context for Siwa's ring story, but they do not establish that the couple have set a date or made a private plan.

Siwa has also talked about how the relationship changed her outlook. In September 2025, she said on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast that she had never wanted the future so much, or wanted love to continue growing as she did then.

At the awards interview, she told People that things with Hughes were going 'great.' She said they were approaching their year-and-a-half anniversary and called the passage of time 'wild.' 'It feels like last week,' she said, 'but at the same time, I'm like, no, that was four years ago.'

That timing is Siwa's own description of the relationship. The couple met in April 2025, while Siwa publicly confirmed they were dating in June. The anniversary remark does not change the account of when they first met.

How the Romance Has Shaped Jojo's Music

The relationship has also influenced Siwa's music. In March 2026, she told People that her single 'Serendipity' was inspired by Hughes and their unexpected meeting. 'The inspiration behind that is my very sweet love Christopher,' she said.

Her latest account has the same romantic thread, but it remains a personal anecdote rather than an announcement. Siwa said she wanted Hughes to design a future ring, then found that they had saved the same image. What happens with that image, if anything, remains private.