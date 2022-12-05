"Fortnite Battle Royale" Chapter 4 is finally here bringing new exciting content into the game such as weapons, dirt bikes, and a new island. The new Fortnite chapter also showcases the top-of-the-line graphics improvements made possible by the Unreal Engine 5.1, which powers the new chapter.

A new age in visual fidelity is introduced with Unreal Engine 5, which gives gaming worlds like the Battle Royale Island an unprecedented level of detail. On the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud gaming, "Fortnite Battle Royale" now supports next-gen Unreal Engine 5 features like Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution!

Nanite

Nanite offers extremely precise architectural geometry. Specifically, every brick, stone, wood plank, and wall trim is modeled and then recreated in real-time from millions of polygons, the Fortnite team wrote in a post.

Natural landscapes are also extremely detailed. Each stone, flower, and blade of grass is sculpted, and individual trees contain almost 300,000 polygons.

Lumen

On glossy surfaces and water, Lumen reflections offer superior ray traced reflections, especially on glossy surfaces or water. The feature offers 60 FPS real-time global illumination. Beautiful interiors with bounce lighting are displayed, along with characters responding to the lighting in their immediate environment. Additionally, Outfits with emissive (also known as glowing) properties will scatter light on neighboring objects and surfaces.

Virtual Shadow Maps

Highly detailed shadowing is possible using the Unreal Engine 5 feature called Virtual Shadow Maps. Character self-shadowing is very accurate, casting shadows from every brick, leaf, and sculpted feature. This implies that minor elements on people, such as caps, will likewise create shadows.

Temporal Super Resolution

The upgrade over Temporal Anti-Aliasing in Fortnite, Temporal Super Resolution enables high-quality images at a fast framerate.

With the upgrade to Unreal Engine 5, there are a few video settings on the PC that must be updated to ensure the maximum quality visual output. Please click here for more details.